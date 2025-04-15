Who Are Barcelona Playing in the Champions League Semifinals?
Barcelona secured their first UEFA Champions League semifinals birth of the decade and now await the results of the remaining quarterfinals ties to figure out who they'll face in the next round of Europe's top-tier club competition.
Barcelona overcame last season's runner-up's Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals. A 4–0 first-leg demolition of the German side at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys perfectly positioned Barça to finish the job in the second leg. Borussia Dortmund didn't go away quietly, though, and defeated Barça in the second leg, though, the 1–3 defeat wasn't enough to deny the Catalans from advancing to the semifinals 5-3 on aggregate.
Hansi Flick's men continue on their quest of winning a treble in the German's first season in charge, trying to emulate what Barcelona did in 2008-09, when they won every tournament they competed in during Pep Guardiola's first season as manager.
But, who will Barcelona play in the Champions League semifinals?
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Who Are Barcelona Playing in the Champions League Semifinals?
Barcelona will play the winner of the quarterfinals tie between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich in the semifinals. Inter Milan currently have a 2–1 lead heading into the home second leg at San Siro.
The Catalans will like their chances against either team considering they've had a historic start to 2025— though that unbeaten run came to an end at Signal Iduna Park at the hands of Borussia Dortmund. Flick's side will have to improve on their performance in the second leg of the quarterfinals, considering how close they were to letting go of a four-goal advantage.
Flick could face his former team in the semifinals. Barcelona already defeated Bayern Munich this season, with a brilliant 4–1 win during the league phase, now, the German manager could be looking at eliminating the team he led to Champions League glory in 2020.
Inter Milan are the favorites to advance, though, and a repeat of the iconic 2009-2010 semifinals would be a must-watch tie. The matchup would see the the best attack in the Champions League this season face off vs. the best defense so far in the competition.
No matter who the semifinals opponent is, if Barça play at the level they've shown during the vast majority of the season, they should be favored to return to the Champions League final after a decade-long absence.