Major League Soccer is one of the fastest-growing soccer leagues in the world.

Each year, new multi-million dollar franchises are being introduced, the league’s popularity continues to rise, and star players—both young and experienced—are arriving to ply their trade in the division.

From Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi to other World Cup winners like Thomas Müller and Antoine Griezmann, MLS is now packed with superstars, many of whom take home huge sums of money each week as Designated Players.

Not everyone in the league, however, is so fortunate. Some players earn just a fraction of what the biggest names make, with teams carefully managing their wage bills under the league’s strict salary cap and roster rules.

So, how much does the average MLS player earn?

MLS Player Salary Averages

FC Cincinnati striker Kevin Denkey. | Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

According to the latest 2026 MLS Players Association salary figures, MLS has reached record levels of player spending. The average annual guaranteed compensation has increased by 18% from $632,809 in 2025 to $746,936 in 2026, while median compensation has risen by 6.4% from $338,347 to $360,042. The league’s combined wage bill has surged by more than $127 million to a record $724.5 million.

Those numbers become even more flabbergasting when looking back a decade. In 2016, the average MLS player earned approximately $317,000 annually, while median compensation stood at just $117,000 and the league’s total wage bill amounted to $175.8 million. Fast-forward 10 years, and average compensation has more than doubled and the median compensation has more than tripled.

Meanwhile, the combined wage bill has more than quadrupled, underlining the extraordinary financial transformation of North American soccer. These figures, however, don’t truly reflect the actual take-home pay of most MLS players, as the average is significantly skewed by a handful of very high earners.

Designated Player Rule and High Earners

Los Angeles FC has one of the highest payrolls in MLS. | Alika Jenner/MLS/Getty Images

Unlike many other leagues in world soccer, MLS has strict rules about its teams’ rosters and players’ salaries. MLS enforces a “soft salary cap,” with most of the 30 players allowed on each team’s roster limited to a maximum salary of $803,125 each season, which amounts to $6,425,000 for the entire roster.

There are, however, a number of exceptions to this rule, including U-22 Initiative players, TAM (Targeted Allocation Money) players, Homegrown Subsidy Players and, most notably, Designated Players. U-22 Initiative players must meet specific age requirements to be eligible, and their salaries are charged to the salary cap at a fixed, reduced amount, allowing clubs to bring in young talent at a lower cost.

TAM players, who are typically veteran players with significant experience or those who would otherwise exceed the salary cap, can have their salaries partially covered by the league. This allows teams to sign players who would strengthen their squad without exceeding the salary cap.

Meanwhile, Designated Players are high-profile players who are exempt from the salary cap restrictions, enabling MLS clubs to sign star players from abroad. Each team is allowed up to three, and only $803,125 of their salaries counts against the overall budget. The club is responsible for paying the remainder.

Highest-Earning MLS Designated Players 2026

Lionel Messi is the highest earner in MLS. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the 10 highest-earning Designated Players in MLS for 2026, including their salaries, according to MLS Players Association Fall 2026 Salary Guide.

Player Team Annual Salary Lionel Messi Inter Miami $25,000,000 Robert Lewandowski Chicago Fire $16,000,000 Antoine Griezmann Orlando City $10,443,243 Heung-min Son LAFC $10,368,750 Breel Embolo Atlanta United $9,740,000 Rodrigo De Paul Inter Miami $7,569,000 Miguel Almirón Atlanta United $6,056,000 Hirving Lozano LA Galaxy (on loan from San Diego FC) $6,000,000 Allan Saint-Maximin Charlotte FC $5,679,200 Emil Forsberg Red Bull New York $5,405,000

Minimum Salaries and Entry-Level Contracts

Cavan Sullivan is the best young talent in MLS. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Just as MLS enforces a maximum salary for most players, there is also a minimum—though the exact figure depends on a player’s roster designation.

According to MLS’s 2026 Roster Rules and Regulations, players on an MLS team’s senior roster (slots 1–20) must earn at least $113,400 per year. This minimum salary also applies to those in slots 21–24, which can include Homegrown Players, Generation Adidas players or players specifically designated as eligible for the MLS SuperDraft.

For the remaining six spots (slots 25–30), the reserve minimum salary stands at $88,025 annually. Players earning the reserve minimum must be 24 years old or younger during the league year, while these slots can also accommodate eligible Homegrown and Generation Adidas players.

It’s all a bit convoluted, we know, but the minimum and maximum salaries in MLS are designed to maintain financial stability, promote competitive balance and encourage the development of young talent while still allowing teams to attract blockbuster stars through various exemptions.

MLS Salaries: International vs. Domestic Players

Diego Luna is emerging as a homegrown hero for Real Salt Lake. | Alex Slitz/Getty Images

In MLS, there are a total of 241 international roster spots available across the league, divided among its 30 clubs. However, these spots are not permanently fixed to a specific team—they can be traded between clubs, allowing teams to acquire additional international slots if needed.

Generally speaking, international players tend to earn higher salaries than domestic players, largely because many of the league’s highest-paid Designated Players are recruited from overseas. Nevertheless, American players can also occupy Designated Player slots, with the likes of Jordan Morris, Matt Turner, Miles Robinson, Brandon Vazquez, Justen Glad and Đorđe Mihailović featuring among the league’s Designated Players in 2026.

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