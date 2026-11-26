England’s National League has experienced a significant financial shift in recent years, transforming the landscape of soccer in the country’s fifth tier.

Formerly known as the Conference National, the division has long been viewed as the stepping stone between semi-professional and professional soccer. However, increased sponsorship revenue and expanded television coverage have brought greater investment, pushing more clubs toward full-time professional status.

The effects are clear: attendance figures are climbing, squad budgets are growing and player salaries are reaching new heights.

But just how much money can National League players earn, and what does a typical weekly paycheck look like in England’s fifth tier?

Is the National League Professional?

The National League has traditionally occupied the space between semi-professional soccer and the English Football League (EFL). Historically, earning promotion to League Two marked the transition to full-time professional soccer.

That distinction has become less clear as former EFL clubs have returned to the fifth tier. Today, most National League teams operate professionally, although a handful still use part-time or hybrid models, including Wealdstone FC.

How Much Do National League Players Earn?

Boreham Wood are among the division’s highest payers. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

There is no official database tracking National League player salaries, making it difficult to establish an accurate league-wide average.

However, established first-team players are estimated to earn between £1,000 and £1,500 ($1,300–$1,950) per week, with the division’s biggest clubs capable of offering substantially higher wages.

During the 2022–23 season, former Wrexham star Paul Mullin reportedly earned around £4,500 ($5,900) weekly.

National League Salaries Compared to the EFL

Players relegated from the Premier League can distort the average. | Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The financial rewards increase significantly higher up the English soccer pyramid.

According to The Sun, the average League Two player earns approximately £2,000 ($2,640) per week. League One salaries are considerably higher, with 2025–26 estimates placing average weekly earnings around £4,100 ($5,410).

The Championship represents another substantial jump. Average weekly wages are estimated to range from £10,000 ($13,200) to £30,000 ($39,600), with recently relegated clubs and former Premier League teams often boasting the largest payrolls.

At the top of the English game, the numbers become even more staggering. West Ham United and England star Jarrod Bowen is reported to earn £150,000 ($198,000) per week on a contract signed during the club’s time in the Premier League.