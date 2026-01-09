How an NHL Team Leaked Nashville SC’s Newest Star Signing
The NHL’s Nashville Predators spoiled Nashville SC’s star signing on Thursday, revealing Cristian Espinoza as the newest midfielder before the MLS side officially unveiled him.
In the third period of the Predators’ 2–1 home win over the New York Islanders, the in-game scoreboard turned to Espinoza donning a Predators jersey, with the caption “MLS All Star” below his name.
Earlier in the day, Nashville SC had teased a new signing, but did not officially unveil Espinoza by the time he landed on the big screen at the Predators game. Previously, the 30-year-old star winger had been linked with Nashville’s MLS side by The Athletic’s Tom Bogert, as the club continues to build toward its MLS Cup goal.
Espinoza has spent the last seven seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes and was one of the top free agents in MLS this offseason. He now joins Nashville as a Designated Player, ending his spell in California.
During his time with the Earthquakes, Espinoza tallied 36 goals and 70 assists in 218 regular-season appearances. In 2025, the Argentine led MLS in key passes with 114, one of the few offensive categories not topped by Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi.
Other contenders for the two-time MLS All-Star included the Portland Timbers and international sides, per to The Athletic.
Nashville SC’s Superstar Attack Just Got More Dangerous
Espinoza will elevate an already strong Nashville side under former U.S. men’s national team interim manager B.J. Callaghan, joining an attack led by 2022 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar and English striker Sam Surridge, whose 24 goals saw him finish third in the 2025 MLS Golden Boot race.
Mukhtar recorded 16 goals and 12 assists, with the pairing of him and Surridge combining for 40 goals in the regular season. They also helped lead the charge to the club’s first silverware, the 2025 U.S. Open Cup, representing the first professional sports trophy won by a Tennessee-based franchise.
Espinoza now not only brings their attack to a new level, but also replaces Canada international winger Jacob Shaffelburg, who the club dealt to LAFC earlier in the offseason in exchange for $1 million in General Allocation Money.
With the improved attack, Nashville will look to chase MLS glory as well as the Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup in 2026. Their competitive season starts Feb. 3 against Canadian Premier League side Atlético Ottawa in the Concacaf Champions Cup first round, before hosting the New England Revolution in the MLS season opener on Feb. 21.