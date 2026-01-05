MLS Free Agency: Top 5 Players Remaining for 2026—Ranked
The lead-up to the 2026 Major League Soccer season started at a ferocious pace for free agents.
While MLS players traditionally have not had much control over their destinations, several veterans have found new destinations through free agency, which requires a minimum of four years in the league.
By the time the calendar flipped to 2026, five of Sports Illustrated’s top 10 free agents had been signed in MLS and two, including 2024 MLS Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke, had left the league.
Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the five best remaining free agents still available ahead of the 2026 campaign.
5. Gastón Brugman
It was just two seasons ago that Gastón Brugman won the MLS Cup MVP Award with the LA Galaxy after he helped the club defeat Red Bull New York to claim its third MLS Cup title. Now, the 33-year-old might not have as much soccer left in his legs, but he can still be a versatile depth piece on the right team.
Last season didn’t go to plan for him with Nashville SC, struggling to find his rhythm in 24 regular-season appearances. However, Brugman still showed flashes of the ball-winning and tempo-building midfielder he can be.
For a team set to play plenty of matches, looking for an extra piece to run the midfield in a rotated squad, don’t look any further—and an interested club could be San Diego FC, who could play him as an understudy to Jeppe Tverskov.
Potential Moves: San Diego FC, Real Salt Lake, Houston Dynamo
4. Fafá Picault
Fafá Picault was never going to be one of the first free agents signed this offseason, but few secondary players can influence a game as much as he did in limited minutes with Inter Miami in 2025. In 720 minutes, he racked up four goals and an assist, providing a threatening presence off the bench on the club’s way to MLS Cup.
The 34-year-old also helped Haiti to their first World Cup qualification since 1971 and is likely to play a key role at the tournament this summer. At the same time, Picault has over 244 MLS caps across nine seasons and could play significantly more than he did with the Herons.
With family in Miami, the forward will likely target a southern destination, but that shouldn’t rule out other clubs, including his former side, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who now lack left midfield depth after selling Canadian international Ali Ahmed to English Championship side, Norwich City.
Potential Moves: Vancouver Whitecaps, Sporting Kansas City, CF Montréal
3. Mikael Uhre
It’s been a fire sale at the Philadelphia Union this offseason, and Danish forward Mikael Uhre appears to be next out the door, still sitting without a contract in early January. The 31-year-old comes off a campaign where he recorded six goals and six assists in a mere 1,325 minutes, likely setting him up for a more significant opportunity.
The Athletic previously reported that he was eyeing a European move after four seasons in MLS, but with no deal coming yet, Uhre could look to stay within the American top-flight.
While clubs could be wary of his age and hesitate beyond a two-year deal, they can be assured that he will deliver goals and would likely be available as a TAM player, despite his $2 million Designated Player base salary with the Union in 2025.
Potential Moves: Toronto FC, San Diego FC, FC Dallas
2. Diego Fagúndez
Any team looking for an experienced MLS midfielder with plenty of soccer left in his career should be blowing up the phone of Diego Fagúndez’s camp—it’s shocking the 30-year-old still lacks a deal in early January.
Fagúndez debuted in 2011 and has remained productive, with 424 appearances across spells with the LA Galaxy, Austin FC and the New England Revolution. Last season, he had six goals and three assists in over 2,400 minutes of regular-season action.
Without superstar midfielder Riqui Puig for 2026, the Galaxy could circle back and look to secure Fagúndez. Still, other clubs are likely to maintain interest in the proven midfielder, who knows how to break down the league’s other 29 teams.
Potential Moves: LA Galaxy, San Jose Earthquakes, D.C. United
1. Cristian Espinoza
Cristian Espinoza will turn 31 in April but remains one of the top free agents still available, following an outstanding six-year spell with the San Jose Earthquakes, which has likely come to an end.
While many of the highly-regarded free agents have inked new deals, Espinoza has been left out of rumors, despite having five or six more years of top-level soccer left. Plus, the Argentine is coming off a season with four goals and 12 assists in 31 regular-season matches.
Some clubs may be concerned about offering anything long-term given his age, but Espinoza’s durability of playing at least 30 of 34 regular-season contests since joining San Jose in 2019 should ease such concerns.
Last season, he ranked in the 99th percentile in expected goals assisted (xGA) according to FBRef and led MLS in key passes with 117.
Now with his Earthquakes chapter likely behind him, Espinoza seeks a team where he can play well into his 30s and continue to feature in an influential role. It will likely take a Designated Player spot to secure him, though.
Potential Moves: FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, Minnesota United