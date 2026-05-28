How Real Madrid Could Line Up With Jurgen Klopp As Manager

Mere days ago, Jürgen Klopp was seen as nothing more than a (very) long shot to become Real Madrid’s next manager, with José Mourinho seemingly all but certain to take up residence in the Bernabéu dugout. However, the presidential elections have changed things somewhat.

Challenger to the throne Enrique Riquelme has suggested that he won’t go with Mourinho if he wins the vote on Sunday, June 7, while teasing that he already has a prospective manager lined up and ready to sign.

Speaking this week, Riquelme revealed: “We finalized the coaching deal before announcing my candidacy," adding that the coach “is under contract with a team.”

Who that man is remains a mystery, with Riquelme choosing not to pin a manager to his ticket. However, he has given some clues.

Presidential Candidate Linked With Klopp

Enrique Riquelme has not denied interest in Klopp. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

The 37-year-old green energy magnate has told multiple outlets that his candidate is not someone who has worked with Madrid before (no Mourinho or Zidane, then) and is under contract at another team.

In one promotional campaign video, Riquelme can be heard saying to a colleague “If Klopp or (Erling) Haaland call, you pick up the phone.”

When asked directly about potential interest in Klopp by The Athletic, Riquelme said: “I cannot say whether he is or is not at this stage. The sporting professionals currently working within the project are handling those discussions, and I cannot share more than that right now. We will see in the coming days.”

Whether Klopp is a realistic possibility for Riquelme’s vision for Madrid remains to be seen, but invoking the German’s name on the campaign trail is a clear ploy to set out a different path for the club in contrast with Pérez’s plans.

In terms of managers, there are hardly two more contrasting figures than Klopp and Mourinho, with the former Liverpool manager’s bombastic, crowd-rousing heavy metal soccer and deep connection to his players and fanbase likely to stir supporters who aren’t convinced of Mourinho’s more pragmatic tactics and combustible personality.

The idea of Klopp is certainly a tantalizing prospect. Here’s how Real Madrid could line up with the German at the helm.

Jürgen Klopp’s Preferred Formation

Jürgen Klopp popularized gegenpressing. | Ronny HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images

Few managers in world soccer have imprinted such a recognizable identity on the game as Klopp, whose teams—from Mainz to Dortmund and Liverpool—have been defined by their aggressive counter-pressing system—known as Gegenpressing.

In terms of tactical setup, Klopp generally preferred a 4-3-3 system at Liverpool, relying on the lightning-quick wing duo of Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah to act as surrogate strikers and provide the majority of the goal threat, rather than through a central No. 9.

While Klopp’s best Liverpool years saw him utilize Roberto Firmino in the ‘false nine’ role to great effect, he did also enjoy success with a more traditional striker in the form of Robert Lewandowski in his Dortmund years.

Another common feature of Klopp teams is a strong midfield unit that is industrious and combative, as well as center backs who are aerially dominant.

With Klopp currently the Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull, it’s worth noting that RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg—the group’s most prominent European clubs—have typically operated with a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 this season.

How Jürgen Klopp Could Set Up at Real Madrid (4-3-3)

Could Klopp bring Yan Diomande to Real Madrid? | FotMob

GK: Thibaut Courtois—Madrid’s Belgian stopper famously denied Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final with a series of world-class saves, after which Klopp lamented “that f---er Courtois had 12 hands.”

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Perhaps no player would benefit more from Klopp at the Bernabéu than Alexander-Arnold. The right back became a superstar at Liverpool under the German, who nurtured him from academy talent into an assist machine.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—A Klopp arrival could help usher in another Liverpool reunion in the form of Konaté, whose Anfield future remains in doubt. Long talked about as a Madrid target, the France international is still yet to sign a new contract despite his current deal being weeks from expiry.

CB: Nico Schlotterbeck—Real Madrid are highly likely to sign at least one new center back this summer following David Alaba’s exit and Éder Militão’s latest injury. However, they might end up needing two. Raúl Asencio is another whose future is in doubt, as is Antonio Rüdiger’s ability to play multiple matches a week. Schlotterbeck signed a new contract at Klopp’s old club Dortmund this spring—one with a release clause valid for certain clubs.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—It has not been a dream debut season for Carreras, who has struggled for form at times. However, left back is unlikely to be an area of focus for Madrid in the transfer market.

CM: Federico Valverde—From İlkay Gündoğan to James Milner, Klopp loves a runner in midfield. Valverde—who stands to inherit the captain’s armband—fits the mold for the German’s system as an all-action, box-to-box operator. The German is unlikely to tolerate training ground fights from his leaders, however.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman has the ideal profile to sit as the deepest of a three-man midfield and provide a defensive shield in the way that Fabinho did for Liverpool during Klopp’s best years. That is, if hatchets can be buried first.

CM: Jude Bellingham—The English midfielder, who has had to wear multiple hats for Real Madrid, called himself a victim of his own versatility recently. Should Klopp come in, Bellingham might find himself in a more withdrawn role with increased defensive responsibilities. Someone like the oft-mentioned Kees Smit may also be looked at for Klopp’s system.

RW: Yan Diomande—The jewel of the Red Bull crown. Could Klopp bring the Ivorian teenager with him? Diomande was named Bundesliga Rookie of the Season after scoring 13 times and registering eight assists in his maiden year for RB Leipzig.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—After back-to-back seasons in which he has won the Pichichi Trophy, it feels odd—but accurate—to say that Mbappé is at a crossroads in his Madrid career. The Frenchman doesn’t have the defend-from-the-front attributes that Klopp would value, but he is simply too good a goalscorer to ignore.

LW: Vinicius Jr—Despite a disappointing season overall, Vinicius Jr’s numbers remained consistent and the Brazilian has continued to outline his desire to stay at Madrid as his contract winds down. Klopp has got the best out of supreme wide attackers before, but there may need to be a level of give and take.

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