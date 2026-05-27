‘A Lot to Discuss’—Vinicius Jr’s Admission Over New Contract Talks, Mbappe Relationship

Vinicius Jr has reiterated his happiness at Real Madrid and insisted there is no rush to sign a contract extension, despite the fact that his current deal has just a year left to run.

The Brazilian forward’s future has been a topic of much discussion in recent months. The 25-year-old was previously the subject of a huge-money offer from Saudi Arabia, while he ignited further talk about a potential exit with his on-field tantrum during October’s Clásico win over Barcelona.

Vinicius Jr took issue with being substituted midway through the second half by then-manager Xabi Alonso and stormed off down the tunnel while shouting: “I’m done with this team! I’m leaving!”

The outburst set off alarm bells, but it was Alonso who would instead depart in January. Vinicius Jr, meanwhile, later attempted to quell transfer talk by saying he hoped “to stay in the team for many more years.”

However, with the 2025–26 season now finished and time ticking down towards the end of Vinicius Jr’s current contract, which expires in the summer of 2027, there has still been no movement on a new deal.

Vinicius Jr Attempts to Cool Down Speculation

Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid future is far from certain. | Alberto Gardin/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Speaking to Cazé TV, the Brazil international insisted he is “calm” about the situation.

“I’m in no hurry to renew my contract,” he said. “I have it until 2027. So, until 2027, we have a lot to discuss with Real Madrid, and Real Madrid has a lot to discuss with us.

“Real Madrid is calm, I’m calm. The president trusts me, and I trust him. And that’s all, we just have to wait and live each day, each moment, and enjoy the best club in the world.”

Vinicius Jr, who captained Madrid during the defeat to Barcelona earlier this month, also spoke about the honor of being part of the club’s leadership group and stressed he never wants to leave the club.

He said: “I’ve never imagined myself away from Real Madrid. I really enjoy every moment I spend here because it’s my dream club. I always dreamed of playing here and being able to do so for so long. Now I’m one of the team’s captains. Despite being so young, it’s an important achievement that happens only a few times in history.

“So I’m enjoying every moment. I want to stay here for the rest of my life, but I’m not in a hurry to renew my contract.”

Mbappé ‘Friendship’

The partnership between Madrid’s two star forwards has not always been smooth. | Sara Gordon/Real Madrid/Getty Images

One of the main talking points at Real Madrid this season has been Vinicius Jr’s connection—or lack thereof—with Kylian Mbappé.

Despite scoring over 60 goals between them this season, the two superstars have failed to gel effectively in Madrid’s attack and are yet to lift a trophy together.

In all competitions in 2025–26, they only scored in the same game six times. In the calendar year of 2026, they have only combined for a goal three times.

There have even been reports of a locker room power struggle between the two, with one sensational story claiming that Mbappé’s camp believes Vinicius Jr had been leaking negative stories to the press about him.

However, Vinicius has denied there is any issue between them, calling the French striker his “friend” and a “legendary player.”

“Whenever we can, we’re together, even off the field, doing things as friends,” Vinicius Jr said. “I’ve always had a good relationship with him. I used to send him a lot of messages asking him to come and play with us.

“We haven’t been able to play the way we want, to win the titles the fans want, but I think we’ll be able to turn that situation around very soon. Mbappé is a good person; he always defends me in interviews, including after the match against Benfica regarding the racism incident. He’s a legendary player who will leave his mark on Real Madrid.”

Vinicius Jr Puts the Ball in Madrid’s Court

Vinicius Jr is seeking an improvement on his current salary. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

The interview from the Brazilian publicly puts the ball back in Real Madrid’s court by reaffirming his commitment to the cause and letting fans know he wants to get a deal done.

The timing of the interview is shrewd too, given Real Madrid’s upcoming presidential elections—with the Brazilian’s future a key question for candidates Florentino Pérez and Enrique Riquelme.

Talks between the player and club have proven difficult, with The Athletic reporting that negotiations over a contract extension were first attempted back in January of 2025.

Vinicius Jr is said to be seeking salary parity with Mbappé—the club’s highest earner—as well as performance-related bonuses and a renewal bonus, as part of a €30 million ($35 million) per year package.

The report notes that “Madrid have shown no willingness whatsoever to meet Vinicius Jr’s demands so far.”

A trophyless season further marred by off-field turmoil has left Madrid as a club facing a summer of transition, while there have been reports that they may not be as flush with cash as in previous years.

Despite facing boos from his own fans on multiple occasions this season, Vinicius Jr remains one of Madrid’s most important assets and losing the 2024 Ballon d’Or runner-up for nothing, against their wishes, would be viewed as a major blow.

However, if Vinicius and Mbappé continue to struggle to form a partnership at the start of the new season and a deal still hasn’t been agreed, something will have to give.

With the French No. 9 near impossible to jettison as an asset, Madrid may be forced to consider their options regarding Vinicius Jr.

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