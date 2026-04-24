How Real Madrid’s Victor Munoz Agreement Works Amid Barcelona Transfer Interest

Osasuna sporting director Braulio Vázquez has spoken out about the future of Víctor Muñoz as speculation swirls around the future of the talented winger.

22-year-old Muñoz joined Osasuna from Real Madrid for €5 million ($6 million) last summer, having made his first-team debut for Los Blancos during the 2024–25 season.

Described as the fastest player in Madrid’s squad before his departure, Muñoz has shone in Pamplona and has proved to be one of La Liga’s biggest breakout talents this season.

Typically playing off the left wing, Muñoz has five goals and two assists in 32 appearances and earned his first cap for the Spain national team in March—scoring on his debut in the 3–0 friendly victory over Serbia.

Madrid in Driving Seat for Transfer Race

Víctor Muñoz is one of several players under Real Madrid’s control. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Muñoz was the subject of transfer interest from the Premier League in January, while there has been talk Barcelona could make a summer move for the winger as a replacement for Marcus Rashford. Muñoz was born in Catalonia and spent three years at Barça’s academy prior to ending up at Madrid.

Addressing the rumors surrounding one of Spanish soccer’s hottest properties, Osasuna director Vázquez revealed that any club that wants to buy Muñoz will have to stump up the full €40 million ($47 million) release clause.

“We won’t even listen; we’re sticking to the clause,” Vázquez is quoted as saying, via MARCA.

Madrid Buyback and Sell-On Clauses for Muñoz Explained

Víctor Muñoz made his Spain debut this year. | Ernest Kolodziej/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The exemption to that rule, however is Real Madrid. According to widespread reports, Los Blancos maintain a buyback clause set at just €8 million ($9.5 million), which comes into effect this summer.

Should Muñoz end up transferring elsewhere, Madrid will still profit from any deal due to a 50% sell-on clause also inserted into his deal.

It is reported that Sunderland made a verbal offer of around €25 million ($30 million) for Muñoz in January, but it was swiftly rejected.

While he didn’t cofirm the reported figures of Madrid’s advantageous deal, Vázquez did reference the clause and likelihood of Muñoz’s summer exit.

He added: “Real Madrid has a three-year buy-back clause that has already been agreed upon. What we’re doing is enjoying Víctor until the end of the season. Football is very unpredictable.

“Many people criticized us for signing such a young player with so few minutes in La Liga. Now they’re asking us why we didn’t buy him outright. It’s complicated. We happily accepted the terms Real Madrid set. Víctor Muñoz made the right call, and so did we.”

Madrid’s situation with Muñoz is similar to that of Nico Paz at Como. The 21-year-old Argentina international was sold for a €6 million ($7 million) fee in 2024, with Los Blancos maintaining the option to bring him back to the Spanish capital this summer for around €9m ($10.5 million).