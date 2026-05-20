How Southampton’s Spygate Scandal Impacts Wrexham’s Promotion Push

Wrexham are waiting to discover whether they have a case for legal action after the English Football League (EFL) kicked Southampton out of the playoff final and handed them a four-point deduction for next season.

The Saints are set to miss out on their lucrative shot at Premier League promotion this weekend after admitting they spied on three clubs during the Championship season. The Championship playoff final is dubbed the richest match in world soccer, with the winners estimated to receive $267 million in additional income.

In a landmark case, the EFL charged Southampton with breaking two regulations: EFL Regulation 3.4, which requires clubs to act toward each other with the utmost good faith; and EFL Regulation 127, which prohibits any club from observing, or attempting to observe, another club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match between the two clubs.

Tonda Eckert’s side admitted to “multiple breaches of EFL regulations related to the unauthorized filming of other clubs’ training.” Those charges relate to matches against Oxford United in December 2025, Ipswich Town in April 2026 and Middlesbrough in May 2026.

With Southampton kicked out of the playoffs, Middlesbrough have been reinstated and will face Hull City in the final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Southampton are set to lodge an appeal on Wednesday, as they believe the punishment is disproportionate. The appeal will be heard by an Independent League Arbitration panel.

How Southampton’s Spygate Scandal Impacts Wrexham

Southampton have been charged with three seperate spying incidents. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

There is expected to be plenty of fallout from the landmark Spygate scandal, with implications across the Championship.

Wrexham are one club that might have a case to make after finishing seventh in the table, missing out on the playoffs by just two points on the final day of the season. Although Southampton did not win any of the matches related to the spying charges, the breaches have cast a shadow over the extent of their revival under Eckert.

Wrexham sources told Sports Illustrated they are awaiting the outcome of Southampton’s appeal process before deciding whether they might have a case to make. The Welsh club would need to know the precise reason for the punishment and whether the South Coast club gained an unfair advantage during the regular league season or only in the end-of-season playoffs.

The Red Dragons might be able to argue that, without breaking the rules, Southampton might not have finished above them in the Championship table and, therefore, Wrexham could have secured a playoff spot and their own shot at another promotion. In that case, Wrexham could argue they not only missed out on a chance at a fourth successive promotion, but also additional matchday and broadcast revenue from hosting a home playoff semifinal.

Taking to social media on Tuesday night, co-chairmen Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds both shared jokes about the situation. Reynolds posted a screengrab from the 1985 comedy film Spies Like Us, with the protagonists altered to wear Southampton scarves, while Mac uploaded a poster for the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which instead read “Mr. & Mrs. South.”

Wrexham Player of the Year Josh Windass also weighed in on the situation with an Instagram Story post that read: “This Southampton story is one of the maddest I’ve seen. But why aren’t the playoffs starting again with the four other teams? Boro v Hull would have been the semifinal!! Confused.”

READ THE LATEST WREXHAM NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC