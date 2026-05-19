Southampton Expelled From Soccer’s Richest Match Following ‘Spygate’ Scandal

Southampton have been expelled from the Championship playoffs, the English Football League announced Tuesday, and thus lose out on the chance to earn nearly $300 million in the world’s single richest game of soccer.

The expulsion follows the EFL Championship side’s admission to multiple breaches of federation regulations, specifically those “requiring Clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another Club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match.”

Middlesbrough will be reinstated into the playoffs after initially losing to Southampton in the semifinals. They will face Hull City in the playoffs final on Saturday, the title match with promotion on the line. A victory there would be worth millions.

The scandal, branded “Spygate”, surfaced publicly on May 8 after Southampton were charged for spying on upcoming playoff opponents Middlesbrough. A man, allegedly a Southampton performance analyst, was caught on CCTV at the Middlesbrough training ground and was accused of recording training sessions. When confronted, the man in question denied the accusations, appeared to delete something off his phone, ran into a nearby bathroom to change clothes and quickly fled the scene.

Days later, other Championship clubs convened with Middlesbrough, concerned over just how prepared Southampton were for their tactical surprises, leading to a separate charge on May 17. These concerns were compounded by Southampton’s rapid upturn in form, as they climbed from 15th in the table to as high as fifth to secure a playoff position.

Southampton have now admitted to additional breaches concerning a December match against Oxford United and an April match against Ipswich Town.

Southampton Lose Out on Millions, Prospect of Promotion

Southampton manager Tonda Eckert and his team will lose out on millions and the prospect of promotion. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Southampton can still appeal the Commission’s decision, with all parties working to resolve any appeal by Wednesday, well ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

Should the ruling stand, though, Southampton lose their place in the Championship promotion playoffs finals, soccer’s richest game played at the historic Wembley Stadium. The title bout decides who becomes the third and final promoted team to the Premier League, estimated to be worth roughly $295 million in 2026 for the victor. The large sum in part accounts for the future domestic broadcast deal in England’s top flight, commercial fees and merit payments.

The winner of Saturday’s title bout will join automatically-promoted Coventry City and Ipswich Town next season.

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