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How to Watch the 2026 World Cup on TV, Live Stream

The expanded 48-team tournament will draw in hundreds of millions, perhaps even billions, of viewers each day.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11.
The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11. | Solrac Santiago/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup is the largest in competition history following FIFA’s grand expansion and will draw more eyes than ever across the world.

Hundreds of millions of soccer supporters will huddle around TV sets, smart phones and laptops when the World Cup kicks off in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The final will seek to surpass the recent record set in 2022 of 1.5 billion viewers globally.

A festival of soccer will draw attention from every corner of the world, and fans are desperate to know where they can catch the high-octane action unfolding live in North America.

With that in mind, here are the 2026 World Cup broadcasters from across the globe.

When Does the 2026 World Cup Begin?

World Cup trophy in Miami
The World Cup remains the ultimate prize. | Eva Marie Uzcategui/FIFA/Getty Images

The 48-team tournament gets underway on June 11 when co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa in the curtain-raiser. There will be 104 matches in total, climaxing with the showpiece event at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

The group stage concludes on June 27, by which point every team will have played three matches, and the last 32 begins the following day—followed by the last 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and all-important final.

How to Watch the World Cup in North America

USMNT celebration
There will be heavy focus on co-hosts United States. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images)

There will be a larger TV audience than ever in North America, with supporters across the U.S., Canada and Mexico eagerly cheering on their respective host nations.

In the United States, there is a choice between FOX Sports and Spanish-language broadcasters Telemundo for World Cup fixtures. Bell Media boast broadcasting rights north of the border in Canada, meaning games are available via TSN.

There are two options for fans in Mexico, who can catch the action via TelevisaUnivision and Azteca TV.

2026 World Cup Broadcasters Across the World

Africa

Country

Broadcaster

Algeria

beIN Sports, ENTV

Angola

New World TV, SuperSport

Benin

New World TV

Botswana

New World TV, SuperSport

Burkina Faso

New World TV

Burundi

New World TV

Cameroon

New World TV

Cabo Verde

New World TV, SuperSport

Central African Republic

New World TV

Chad

New World TV

Comoros

beIN Sports

Côte d’Ivoire

New World TV

Democratic Republic of Congo

New World TV

Djibouti

beIN Sports

Egypt

beIN Sports

Equatorial Guinea

New World TV, SuperSport

Eritrea

New World TV, SuperSport

eSwatini

New World TV, SuperSport

Ethiopia

New World TV, SuperSport

Gabon

New World TV

Gambia

New World TV, SuperSport

Ghana

New World TV, SuperSport

Guinea

New World TV

Guinea-Bissau

New World TV, SuperSport

Kenya

New World TV, SuperSport

Lesotho

New World TV, SuperSport

Liberia

New World TV, SuperSport

Libya

beIN Sports

Madagascar

New World TV

Malawi

New World TV, SuperSport

Mali

New World TV

Mauritania

beIN Sports

Mauritius

New World TV, SuperSport

Morocco

beIN Sports

Mozambique

New World TV, SuperSport

Namibia

New World TV, SuperSport

Niger

New World TV

Nigeria

New World TV, SuperSport

Republic of Congo

New World TV

Rwanda

New World TV, SuperSport

São Tomé & Principe

New World TV, SuperSport

Senegal

New World TV

Seychelles

New World TV

Sierra Leone

New World TV, SuperSport

Somalia

beIN Sports

South Africa

New World TV, Sporty TV, SuperSport

South Sudan

beIN Sports

Sudan

beIN Sports

Tanzania

New World TV, SuperSport

Togo

New World TV

Tunisia

beIN Sports

Uganda

New World TV, SuperSport

Zambia

New World TV, SuperSport

Zimbabwe

New World TV, SuperSport

Americas

Country

Broadcaster

Argentina

Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports, DSports

Bolivia

Red Uno, Unitel

Brazil

Globo, CazéTV, NSports, SBT

Canada

Bell Media

Chile

Chilevisión, DSports

Colombia

Caracol Televisión, Canal RCN, Win Sports, DSports

Costa Rica

Teletica, Tigo Sports

Ecuador

Teleamazonas, DSports

El Salvador

Telecorporación Salvadoreña, Tigo Sports

Guatemala

Tigo Sports, Albavisión

Honduras

Televicentro, Tigo Sports

Mexico

TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca

Nicaragua

Tigo Sports

Panama

Medcom, TVN Media, Tigo Sports

Paraguay

Trece, Unicanal, GEN TV, Popu TV

Peru

América Televisión, DSports

Puerto Rico

FOX Sports, Telemundo

United States

FOX Sports, Telemundo

Uruguay

Canal 5, Antel TV, DSports

Venezuela

Televen, DSports

Asia

Country

Broadcaster

Afghanistan

ATN

Bahrain

beIN Sports

Bangladesh

Springbok

Cambodia

Hang Meas

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Technology

Hong Kong

PCCW

Indonesia

TVRI

Iran

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports

Japan

NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV, DAZN

Jordan

beIN Sports

Kuwait

beIN Sports

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK

Lebanon

beIN Sports

Macao

TDM

Maldives

Medianet

Mongolia

MME

Nepal

Prime TV

Oman

beIN Sports

Palestine

beIN Sports

Philippines

Aleph Group

Qatar

beIN Sports

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

Singapore

Mediacorp

South Korea

JTBC

Syria

beIN Sports

Tajikistan

Varzish TV

Timor Leste

ETO

Turkmenistan

Quest Media

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

Uzbekistan

Zo’r TV

Vietnam

VTV

Yemen

beIN Sports

Europe

Country

Broadcaster

Albania

TV Klan

Andorra

M6, RTVE

Austria

ORF

Azerbaijan

İTV

Belgium

VRT, RTBF

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Bulgaria

BNT

Channel Islands

BBC, ITV

Croatia

HRT

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Czechia

ČT, TV Nova

Denmark

DR, TV2

Estonia

TV3

Faroe Islands

DR, TV2

Finland

MTV

France

M6, beIN Sports

Germany

ARD, ZDF

Greece

ERT

Greenland

DR, TV2

Hungary

MTVA

Iceland

RÚV

Ireland

RTÉ

Isle of Man

BBC, ITV

Israel

KAN, Charlton

Italy

RAI, DAZN

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Kosovo

RTK, Arena Sport, TV Vala

Latvia

TV3

Liechtenstein

SRG SSR

Lithuania

TV3

Luxembourg

VRT, RTBF

Malta

PBS

Moldova

Saran Media

Monaco

M6, RMC

Montenegro

Arena Sport, RTCG

Netherlands

NOS

North Macedonia

Arena Sport

Norway

TV2, NRK

Poland

TVP

Portugal

Sport TV, LiveModeTV

Romania

Antena

Russia

MatchTV

San Marino

RAI

Serbia

Arena Sport, RTS

Slovakia

RTVS, JOJ

Slovenia

Arena Sport

Spain

RTVE, Mediapro, DAZN

Sweden

SVT, TV4

Switzerland

SRG SSR

Türkiye

TRT

Ukraine

Megogo

United Kingdom

BBC, ITV

Vatican City

RAI

Oceania

Country

Broadcaster

American Samoa

FBC, FOX Sports, Telemundo

Australia

SBS

Cook Islands

FBC

Federated States of Micronesia

FBC

Fiji

FBC

French Polynesia

M6, FBC

French T.O.M. Territories

M6

Futuna Island

FBC

Kiribati

FBC

Nauru

FBC

New Caledonia

FBC

New Zealand

TVNZ

Niue

FBC

Palau

FBC

Papua New Guinea

FBC

Samoan Islands

FBC

Solomon Islands

FBC

Tonga

FBC

Tuvalu

FBC

Vanuatu

FBC

Wallis Island

FBC

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Published | Modified
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

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