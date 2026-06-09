How to Watch the 2026 World Cup on TV, Live Stream

The 2026 World Cup is the largest in competition history following FIFA’s grand expansion and will draw more eyes than ever across the world.

Hundreds of millions of soccer supporters will huddle around TV sets, smart phones and laptops when the World Cup kicks off in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The final will seek to surpass the recent record set in 2022 of 1.5 billion viewers globally.

A festival of soccer will draw attention from every corner of the world, and fans are desperate to know where they can catch the high-octane action unfolding live in North America.

With that in mind, here are the 2026 World Cup broadcasters from across the globe.

When Does the 2026 World Cup Begin?

The World Cup remains the ultimate prize. | Eva Marie Uzcategui/FIFA/Getty Images

The 48-team tournament gets underway on June 11 when co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa in the curtain-raiser. There will be 104 matches in total, climaxing with the showpiece event at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

The group stage concludes on June 27, by which point every team will have played three matches, and the last 32 begins the following day—followed by the last 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and all-important final.

How to Watch the World Cup in North America

There will be heavy focus on co-hosts United States. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images)

There will be a larger TV audience than ever in North America, with supporters across the U.S., Canada and Mexico eagerly cheering on their respective host nations.

In the United States, there is a choice between FOX Sports and Spanish-language broadcasters Telemundo for World Cup fixtures. Bell Media boast broadcasting rights north of the border in Canada, meaning games are available via TSN.

There are two options for fans in Mexico, who can catch the action via TelevisaUnivision and Azteca TV.

2026 World Cup Broadcasters Across the World

Africa

Country Broadcaster Algeria beIN Sports, ENTV Angola New World TV, SuperSport Benin New World TV Botswana New World TV, SuperSport Burkina Faso New World TV Burundi New World TV Cameroon New World TV Cabo Verde New World TV, SuperSport Central African Republic New World TV Chad New World TV Comoros beIN Sports Côte d’Ivoire New World TV Democratic Republic of Congo New World TV Djibouti beIN Sports Egypt beIN Sports Equatorial Guinea New World TV, SuperSport Eritrea New World TV, SuperSport eSwatini New World TV, SuperSport Ethiopia New World TV, SuperSport Gabon New World TV Gambia New World TV, SuperSport Ghana New World TV, SuperSport Guinea New World TV Guinea-Bissau New World TV, SuperSport Kenya New World TV, SuperSport Lesotho New World TV, SuperSport Liberia New World TV, SuperSport Libya beIN Sports Madagascar New World TV Malawi New World TV, SuperSport Mali New World TV Mauritania beIN Sports Mauritius New World TV, SuperSport Morocco beIN Sports Mozambique New World TV, SuperSport Namibia New World TV, SuperSport Niger New World TV Nigeria New World TV, SuperSport Republic of Congo New World TV Rwanda New World TV, SuperSport São Tomé & Principe New World TV, SuperSport Senegal New World TV Seychelles New World TV Sierra Leone New World TV, SuperSport Somalia beIN Sports South Africa New World TV, Sporty TV, SuperSport South Sudan beIN Sports Sudan beIN Sports Tanzania New World TV, SuperSport Togo New World TV Tunisia beIN Sports Uganda New World TV, SuperSport Zambia New World TV, SuperSport Zimbabwe New World TV, SuperSport

Americas

Country Broadcaster Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports, DSports Bolivia Red Uno, Unitel Brazil Globo, CazéTV, NSports, SBT Canada Bell Media Chile Chilevisión, DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, Canal RCN, Win Sports, DSports Costa Rica Teletica, Tigo Sports Ecuador Teleamazonas, DSports El Salvador Telecorporación Salvadoreña, Tigo Sports Guatemala Tigo Sports, Albavisión Honduras Televicentro, Tigo Sports Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca Nicaragua Tigo Sports Panama Medcom, TVN Media, Tigo Sports Paraguay Trece, Unicanal, GEN TV, Popu TV Peru América Televisión, DSports Puerto Rico FOX Sports, Telemundo United States FOX Sports, Telemundo Uruguay Canal 5, Antel TV, DSports Venezuela Televen, DSports

Asia

Country Broadcaster Afghanistan ATN Bahrain beIN Sports Bangladesh Springbok Cambodia Hang Meas Chinese Taipei ELTA Technology Hong Kong PCCW Indonesia TVRI Iran beIN Sports Iraq beIN Sports Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV, DAZN Jordan beIN Sports Kuwait beIN Sports Kyrgyzstan KTRK Lebanon beIN Sports Macao TDM Maldives Medianet Mongolia MME Nepal Prime TV Oman beIN Sports Palestine beIN Sports Philippines Aleph Group Qatar beIN Sports Saudi Arabia beIN Sports Singapore Mediacorp South Korea JTBC Syria beIN Sports Tajikistan Varzish TV Timor Leste ETO Turkmenistan Quest Media United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Uzbekistan Zo’r TV Vietnam VTV Yemen beIN Sports

Europe

Country Broadcaster Albania TV Klan Andorra M6, RTVE Austria ORF Azerbaijan İTV Belgium VRT, RTBF Bosnia & Herzegovina Arena Sport Bulgaria BNT Channel Islands BBC, ITV Croatia HRT Cyprus Sigma TV Czechia ČT, TV Nova Denmark DR, TV2 Estonia TV3 Faroe Islands DR, TV2 Finland MTV France M6, beIN Sports Germany ARD, ZDF Greece ERT Greenland DR, TV2 Hungary MTVA Iceland RÚV Ireland RTÉ Isle of Man BBC, ITV Israel KAN, Charlton Italy RAI, DAZN Kazakhstan Qazsport Kosovo RTK, Arena Sport, TV Vala Latvia TV3 Liechtenstein SRG SSR Lithuania TV3 Luxembourg VRT, RTBF Malta PBS Moldova Saran Media Monaco M6, RMC Montenegro Arena Sport, RTCG Netherlands NOS North Macedonia Arena Sport Norway TV2, NRK Poland TVP Portugal Sport TV, LiveModeTV Romania Antena Russia MatchTV San Marino RAI Serbia Arena Sport, RTS Slovakia RTVS, JOJ Slovenia Arena Sport Spain RTVE, Mediapro, DAZN Sweden SVT, TV4 Switzerland SRG SSR Türkiye TRT Ukraine Megogo United Kingdom BBC, ITV Vatican City RAI

Oceania

Country Broadcaster American Samoa FBC, FOX Sports, Telemundo Australia SBS Cook Islands FBC Federated States of Micronesia FBC Fiji FBC French Polynesia M6, FBC French T.O.M. Territories M6 Futuna Island FBC Kiribati FBC Nauru FBC New Caledonia FBC New Zealand TVNZ Niue FBC Palau FBC Papua New Guinea FBC Samoan Islands FBC Solomon Islands FBC Tonga FBC Tuvalu FBC Vanuatu FBC Wallis Island FBC

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