How to Watch the 2026 World Cup on TV, Live Stream
The 2026 World Cup is the largest in competition history following FIFA’s grand expansion and will draw more eyes than ever across the world.
Hundreds of millions of soccer supporters will huddle around TV sets, smart phones and laptops when the World Cup kicks off in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The final will seek to surpass the recent record set in 2022 of 1.5 billion viewers globally.
A festival of soccer will draw attention from every corner of the world, and fans are desperate to know where they can catch the high-octane action unfolding live in North America.
With that in mind, here are the 2026 World Cup broadcasters from across the globe.
When Does the 2026 World Cup Begin?
The 48-team tournament gets underway on June 11 when co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa in the curtain-raiser. There will be 104 matches in total, climaxing with the showpiece event at MetLife Stadium on July 19.
The group stage concludes on June 27, by which point every team will have played three matches, and the last 32 begins the following day—followed by the last 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and all-important final.
- READ MORE: World Cup News, Analysis and Insight From SI FC
How to Watch the World Cup in North America
There will be a larger TV audience than ever in North America, with supporters across the U.S., Canada and Mexico eagerly cheering on their respective host nations.
In the United States, there is a choice between FOX Sports and Spanish-language broadcasters Telemundo for World Cup fixtures. Bell Media boast broadcasting rights north of the border in Canada, meaning games are available via TSN.
There are two options for fans in Mexico, who can catch the action via TelevisaUnivision and Azteca TV.
2026 World Cup Broadcasters Across the World
Africa
Country
Broadcaster
Algeria
beIN Sports, ENTV
Angola
New World TV, SuperSport
Benin
New World TV
Botswana
New World TV, SuperSport
Burkina Faso
New World TV
Burundi
New World TV
Cameroon
New World TV
Cabo Verde
New World TV, SuperSport
Central African Republic
New World TV
Chad
New World TV
Comoros
beIN Sports
Côte d’Ivoire
New World TV
Democratic Republic of Congo
New World TV
Djibouti
beIN Sports
Egypt
beIN Sports
Equatorial Guinea
New World TV, SuperSport
Eritrea
New World TV, SuperSport
eSwatini
New World TV, SuperSport
Ethiopia
New World TV, SuperSport
Gabon
New World TV
Gambia
New World TV, SuperSport
Ghana
New World TV, SuperSport
Guinea
New World TV
Guinea-Bissau
New World TV, SuperSport
Kenya
New World TV, SuperSport
Lesotho
New World TV, SuperSport
Liberia
New World TV, SuperSport
Libya
beIN Sports
Madagascar
New World TV
Malawi
New World TV, SuperSport
Mali
New World TV
Mauritania
beIN Sports
Mauritius
New World TV, SuperSport
Morocco
beIN Sports
Mozambique
New World TV, SuperSport
Namibia
New World TV, SuperSport
Niger
New World TV
Nigeria
New World TV, SuperSport
Republic of Congo
New World TV
Rwanda
New World TV, SuperSport
São Tomé & Principe
New World TV, SuperSport
Senegal
New World TV
Seychelles
New World TV
Sierra Leone
New World TV, SuperSport
Somalia
beIN Sports
South Africa
New World TV, Sporty TV, SuperSport
South Sudan
beIN Sports
Sudan
beIN Sports
Tanzania
New World TV, SuperSport
Togo
New World TV
Tunisia
beIN Sports
Uganda
New World TV, SuperSport
Zambia
New World TV, SuperSport
Zimbabwe
New World TV, SuperSport
Americas
Country
Broadcaster
Argentina
Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports, DSports
Bolivia
Red Uno, Unitel
Brazil
Globo, CazéTV, NSports, SBT
Canada
Bell Media
Chile
Chilevisión, DSports
Colombia
Caracol Televisión, Canal RCN, Win Sports, DSports
Costa Rica
Teletica, Tigo Sports
Ecuador
Teleamazonas, DSports
El Salvador
Telecorporación Salvadoreña, Tigo Sports
Guatemala
Tigo Sports, Albavisión
Honduras
Televicentro, Tigo Sports
Mexico
TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
Nicaragua
Tigo Sports
Panama
Medcom, TVN Media, Tigo Sports
Paraguay
Trece, Unicanal, GEN TV, Popu TV
Peru
América Televisión, DSports
Puerto Rico
FOX Sports, Telemundo
United States
FOX Sports, Telemundo
Uruguay
Canal 5, Antel TV, DSports
Venezuela
Televen, DSports
Asia
Country
Broadcaster
Afghanistan
ATN
Bahrain
beIN Sports
Bangladesh
Springbok
Cambodia
Hang Meas
Chinese Taipei
ELTA Technology
Hong Kong
PCCW
Indonesia
TVRI
Iran
beIN Sports
Iraq
beIN Sports
Japan
NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV, DAZN
Jordan
beIN Sports
Kuwait
beIN Sports
Kyrgyzstan
KTRK
Lebanon
beIN Sports
Macao
TDM
Maldives
Medianet
Mongolia
MME
Nepal
Prime TV
Oman
beIN Sports
Palestine
beIN Sports
Philippines
Aleph Group
Qatar
beIN Sports
Saudi Arabia
beIN Sports
Singapore
Mediacorp
South Korea
JTBC
Syria
beIN Sports
Tajikistan
Varzish TV
Timor Leste
ETO
Turkmenistan
Quest Media
United Arab Emirates
beIN Sports
Uzbekistan
Zo’r TV
Vietnam
VTV
Yemen
beIN Sports
Europe
Country
Broadcaster
Albania
TV Klan
Andorra
M6, RTVE
Austria
ORF
Azerbaijan
İTV
Belgium
VRT, RTBF
Bosnia & Herzegovina
Arena Sport
Bulgaria
BNT
Channel Islands
BBC, ITV
Croatia
HRT
Cyprus
Sigma TV
Czechia
ČT, TV Nova
Denmark
DR, TV2
Estonia
TV3
Faroe Islands
DR, TV2
Finland
MTV
France
M6, beIN Sports
Germany
ARD, ZDF
Greece
ERT
Greenland
DR, TV2
Hungary
MTVA
Iceland
RÚV
Ireland
RTÉ
Isle of Man
BBC, ITV
Israel
KAN, Charlton
Italy
RAI, DAZN
Kazakhstan
Qazsport
Kosovo
RTK, Arena Sport, TV Vala
Latvia
TV3
Liechtenstein
SRG SSR
Lithuania
TV3
Luxembourg
VRT, RTBF
Malta
PBS
Moldova
Saran Media
Monaco
M6, RMC
Montenegro
Arena Sport, RTCG
Netherlands
NOS
North Macedonia
Arena Sport
Norway
TV2, NRK
Poland
TVP
Portugal
Sport TV, LiveModeTV
Romania
Antena
Russia
MatchTV
San Marino
RAI
Serbia
Arena Sport, RTS
Slovakia
RTVS, JOJ
Slovenia
Arena Sport
Spain
RTVE, Mediapro, DAZN
Sweden
SVT, TV4
Switzerland
SRG SSR
Türkiye
TRT
Ukraine
Megogo
United Kingdom
BBC, ITV
Vatican City
RAI
Oceania
Country
Broadcaster
American Samoa
FBC, FOX Sports, Telemundo
Australia
SBS
Cook Islands
FBC
Federated States of Micronesia
FBC
Fiji
FBC
French Polynesia
M6, FBC
French T.O.M. Territories
M6
Futuna Island
FBC
Kiribati
FBC
Nauru
FBC
New Caledonia
FBC
New Zealand
TVNZ
Niue
FBC
Palau
FBC
Papua New Guinea
FBC
Samoan Islands
FBC
Solomon Islands
FBC
Tonga
FBC
Tuvalu
FBC
Vanuatu
FBC
Wallis Island
FBC
READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.