How to Watch Alianza Lima vs. Inter Miami on TV, Live Stream

Just 49 days after winning the 2025 MLS Cup, Inter Miami will kick off the 2026 preseason on Saturday night as they take on Peruvian giants Alianza Lima in the first of their three-match South American tour.

The match will likely be Lionel Messi’s first game of the calendar year and will be the first for a new era of Inter Miami after the retirements of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba following the MLS Cup win over Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps.

In their place though, Miami has enjoyed an aggressive offseason, bringing in 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair, as well as former Premier League and La Liga fullback Sergio Reguilón and new star center back Micael, among others.

The match against Alianza will feature a rotated team and likely limited minutes for manager Javier Mascherano’s side. Miami may not have St. Clair for the first match after he arrived late to preseason, but the Herons are not expecting any other absences.

Here’s how you can watch the Herons’ 2026 preseason debut.

What Time Does Alianza Lima vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?

Location : Lima, Peru

: Lima, Peru Stadium : Estadio Alejandro Villanueva

: Estadio Alejandro Villanueva Date : Saturday, Jan. 24

: Saturday, Jan. 24 Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

How to Watch Alianza Lima vs. Inter Miami on TV and Live Stream

Inter Miami’s clash with Alianza Lima will only be available on pay-per-view, with OneFootball holding the rights to Saturday's match and the two other South American friendlies in Miami’s preseason tour.

Fans can purchase the single match for $4.99 or a full preseason tour pass for $11.99.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States and Worldwide OneFootball

What’s Next for Inter Miami?

Eyes on Peru 🇵🇪 🔜 pic.twitter.com/t3R0AhkiDe — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 20, 2026

Inter Miami will continue preseason following the clash vs. Alianza Lima, making a trip to face Colombian giants Atlético Nacional on Jan. 31 in Medellín, Colombia, before completing the first stage of preseason against Ecuador’s Barcelona SC in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The South Florida club has teased a potential tour of Asia in the second part of the preseason, but has yet to announce plans. The Herons’ competitive schedule begins Feb. 21 with their MLS regular-season opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against Son Heung-min’s LAFC.

