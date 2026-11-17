Argentina is out to claim its first victory since Lionel Messi called time on his international career when Costa Rica visits Córdoba on Tuesday.

Messi’s retirement has left a gaping emotional void in Argentinian soccer, and manager Lionel Scaloni has suggested that his roster needs to find itself again during the next tournament cycle. The Albiceleste has at least been boosted by Scaloni’s decision to stay on until 2030, having hinted after Argentina’s World Cup final defeat to Spain that he’d leave his post at the end of the year.

His team was beaten by Diego Forlán’s Uruguay last time out, yet there is reason for Argentina to be encouraged by its 2–1 defeat.

Scaloni certainly isn’t devoid of talent, and while Messi’s absence won’t be remedied in a hurry, there are an array of youthful candidates ready to step up and emerge as the country’s next leading man, including Como’s sensational playmaker Nico Paz.

Here’s how to tune in to Tuesday’s friendly around the world.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Costa Rica Kick Off?

Location : Córdoba, Argentina

: Córdoba, Argentina Stadium : Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes

: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes Date : Tuesday, Nov. 17

: Tuesday, Nov. 17 Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Argentina vs. Costa Rica on TV, Live Stream

There’s a splattering of coverage for Argentina’s upcoming friendly, and there is an opportunity for those in the United States to watch the match live. Spanish-language broadcaster ViX will be showing Tuesday’s match.

Costa Ricans won’t be in short supply of streaming avenues back home, nor will Argentinian fans. TyC Sports are once again the primary broadcaster of the national team’s ventures, with mitelefe supplying an alternative route.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ViX Argentina TyC Sports Argentina, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Play, mitelefe

What’s Next for Argentina?

Scaloni has extended his contract with Argentina until 2030. | Luis ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

Scaloni is building this team toward the 2028 Copa América.

There are four international windows in 2027, including an extended break in September-October. Friendlies are likely to dominate Argentina’s schedule, although it’s unclear who exactly the Albiceleste could face.

The Argentine Football Association has struggled to organize high-profile encounters in recent years, with Argentina facing the likes of Mauritania, Zambia, Burkina Faso and Benin on either side of the World Cup.