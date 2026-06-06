Argentina has the chance to flex its muscles before the World Cup commences when facing Honduras in a pre-tournament friendly on Saturday.

Unlike their opponents, who have failed to reach the World Cup for a third successive time, Argentina is stepping up its preparations for the competition. Desperate to become only the third nation to defend its title, La Albiceleste carry with them lofty expectations.

Any hiccups during its two upcoming friendlies would be a surprise given the caliber of opposition it faces, and Argentina will want emphatic victories to ensure it enters the tournament at peak confidence levels.

Lionel Scaloni’s men have won their last five across all competitions and even without Lionel Messi, who sits out the Honduras game as an injury precaution, they should waltz to a win on Saturday.

Here’s how to tune into the clash on TV.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Honduras Kick Off?

Location : College Station, United States

: College Station, United States Stadium : Kyle Field

: Kyle Field Date : Saturday, June 6 / Sunday June 7

: Saturday, June 6 / Sunday June 7 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (June 7)

How to Watch Argentina vs. Honduras on TV, Live Stream

There are no official broadcasters of the friendly in the United Kingdom, Canada or Mexico, but the match is available to audiences in the United States.

Those not journeying to the 102,000-capacity Kyle Field in Texas can view the game on ESPN. The match is also accessible via fuboTV.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN App, fuboTV United Kingdom N/A Canada N/A Mexico N/A

What’s Next for Argentina, Honduras?

Messi could be available next time out. | Luis ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

Just three days separate Argentina’s friendlies, with the match against Honduras swiftly followed by another warm-up test against Iceland on June 9.

After the meeting with the Europeans, La Albiceleste’s World Cup campaign begins for real, the opener against Algeria staged on June 16.

For Honduras, this is the only match of the June break.

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