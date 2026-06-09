Argentina is preparing for a North American World Cup in the Deep South, and the holders travel to Auburn, Alabama, for their final outing before the tournament gets underway.

While Lionel Scaloni’s side qualified with ease and still possesses the greatest player of all time, the bullishness surrounding Argentina that was distinct pre-Qatar just isn’t there.

Argentina has not been tested at all since qualifying drew to a close last September, with Scaloni’s side forced to play against an array of minnows in the build-up to their title defense. Argentina is aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup, having claimed its third trophy in 2022.

Iceland’s sole meeting with the South American behemoths arrived at its only World Cup to date in 2018. Then the smallest nation by population to qualify for soccer’s grandest event, the Nordics showcased an impressive version of themselves in Russia, holding Argentina to a 1–1 draw, with Messi having a second-half penalty saved.

Much of that generation is no longer relied upon, and Argentina will be expected to cruise against FIFA’s 75th-ranked team.

Here’s how you can watch the action unfold on TV.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Iceland Kick Off?

Location : Auburn, United States

: Auburn, United States Stadium : Jordan-Hare Stadium

: Jordan-Hare Stadium Date : Tuesday, June 9 / Wednesday, June 10

: Tuesday, June 9 / Wednesday, June 10 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 10)

How to Watch Argentina vs. Iceland on TV, Live Stream

Messi is set to feature against Iceland. | Luis ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

There were few broadcasting options for Argentina’s recent friendly against Honduras, which it won 2–0, but there are plenty of streaming avenues for the clash with Iceland.

ITVX is covering the warm-up match in the United Kingdom, while Argentinian outlet TyC Sports is providing an international stream for those wanting to watch the game in the United States and Canada.

In the U.S., you can also tune in via ESPN and FuboTV for an English broadcast, or ESPN Deportes and ViX for a Spanish alternative.

TyC Sports will broadcast the fixture in Argentina, as will Telefe.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV, ESPN App, TyC Sports Internacional, ViX United Kingdom ITVX Canada TyC Sports Internacional Argentina TyC Sports Argentina, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Play

What’s Next for Argentina?

It’s go-time for the holders. After Tuesday night‘s friendly, Argentina will return to base camp in Kansas City ahead of its opening game of the 2026 World Cup.

Scaloni’s men first face off against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium on June 16 before facing pressing monsters Austria in Dallas on June 22. Its group stage campaign concludes against debutants Jordan on June 27.

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