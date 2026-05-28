Argentina 2026 World Cup Roster Confirmed: Full List of Players, Messi Makes History

Lionel Scaloni announced Argentina’s 26-player roster that will look to conquer consecutive World Cup titles in North America this summer, with Lionel Messi headlining the squad in his record-breaking sixth tournament appearance.

Argentina is one of the overwhelming favorites to win the 2026 World Cup. Champions in Qatar, La Albiceleste have also conquered continental glory by lifting the two most recent Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024.

The core of players that led Argentina to end a 36-year World Cup title-drought by adding a third star to the crest is back to try and go on a similar run this summer. No nation has won consecutive World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Now, “La Scaloneta” dreams of replicating that feat.

La Albiceleste begin their quest for glory against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium on June 16, before facing Austria and Jordan at AT&T Stadium. Needless to say, Scaloni’s side is heavily favored to win Group J.

Serious business begins in the knockout round, and here are the 26 players taking center stage along the way.

Argentina 2026 World Cup Squad Confirmed: Full List of Players

Argentina will boast a very powerful roster overflowing with elite talent. | Federico Peretti/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Goalkeepers

Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

(Aston Villa) Gerónimo Rulli (Marseille)

(Marseille) Juan Musso (Atlético Madrid)

Defenders

Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille)

(Marseille) Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon)

(Lyon) Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate)

(River Plate) Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

(Tottenham) Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica)

(Benfica) Facundo Medina (Marseille)

(Marseille) Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid)

Midfielders

Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors)

(Boca Juniors) Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami)

(Inter Miami) Valentín Barco (Strasbourg)

(Strasbourg) Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis)

(Real Betis) Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Forwards

Julián Alvarez (Atlético Madrid)

(Atlético Madrid) Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

(Inter Miami) Nicolás González (Atlético Madrid)

(Atlético Madrid) Thiago Almada (Atlético Madrid)

(Atlético Madrid) Giuliano Simeone (Atlético Madrid)

(Atlético Madrid) Nico Paz (Como)

(Como) José Manuel López (Palmeiras)

(Palmeiras) Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)

Lionel Messi Makes World Cup History With Argentina Call Up

Lionel Messi will look to win his second World Cup title. | Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty Images

Messi will become the first player ever to feature in six different World Cups, an honor he could share with arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo as well as iconic Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

An injury scare wile representing Inter Miami raised the alarms on Messi’s World Cup hopes, but the issue isn’t considered overly serious and he’s expected to be ready to captain Argentina in North America this summer.

Among the notable inclusions Scaloni named to his final roster are Como standout Nico Paz, who has thrived in Serie A and led Cesc Fàbregas’s side to Champions League qualification for the first time ever. Valentín Barco, who will join Chelsea from sister club Strasbourg, is another player who will make his World Cup debut this summer.

Although there aren’t any shocking omissions, Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendía are two of the most eye-catching absentees from Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster.

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