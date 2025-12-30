How to Watch Arsenal vs. Aston Villa on TV, Live Stream
Title hopefuls clash on Tuesday evening as Arsenal welcome high-flying Aston Villa to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.
Just three points separate league leaders Arsenal and their in-form visitors, Villa’s eight-match winning run in the Premier League having thrust them into the title picture. One of those triumphs came against the Gunners, with Emiliano Buendía’s last-gasp strike clinching a crucial 2–1 win for Unai Emery over his former employers.
Arsenal will be seeking revenge midweek and are enjoying a three-match Premier League winning streak themselves after narrow victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and most recently Brighton & Hove Albion. They have won eight of their nine matches on home turf in the league, only dropping points to Manchester City.
Here’s how audiences can catch a blockbuster title fight on Tuesday night.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Aston Villa Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 30
- Kick-off Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT
- Referee: Darren England
- VAR: Jarred Gillett
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Aston Villa on TV, Live Stream
Sky Sports is the go-to destination for those desperate to catch a glimpse of a tantalising battle at the Emirates, with the action available via the Premier League channel. The fixture can also be streamed on Sky GO.
NBCSN and Peacock are the options in the United States, while DAZN and fuboTV hold the rights in Canada.
FOX One will serve up the title clash in Mexico.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League
United States
NBCSN, Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
FOX One
What’s Next for Arsenal, Aston Villa?
Arsenal kick off 2026 on the road as they journey down to the south coast for their Premier League clash with Bournemouth. Five days later on Jan. 8, the Gunners face a tricky test at home to reigning champions Liverpool.
Following a brutal run of festive fixtures, Villa have some respite in the new year—although challenging ties are still on the horizon. A visit from Nottingham Forest is followed by a journey to Crystal Palace in their first two league games of next year.