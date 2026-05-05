How to Watch Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Arsenal and Atlético Madrid are both chasing their first Champions League trophy in 2026, with the pair facing off in a shootout at the Emirates Stadium, where a spot in the final is at stake.

The Gunners were content with their night’s work in the Spanish capital, but Mikel Arteta felt his team ought to have left the Metropolitano with a potentially decisive advantage.

The two teams struck from the spot on either side of half-time, and Atléti were in the ascendancy heading into the first leg’s final act. However, it was the away side who saw their chance to score the game’s third goal snatched away by the VAR, who helped convince referee Danny Makkelie to reverse his awarding of an Arsenal penalty for Dávid Hancko’s trip of Eberechi Eze.

Still, the Gunners are favorites to reach their first Champions League final in 20 years, and Saturday’s feel-good victory over Fulham has helped ease the tension in north London. There’s finally a sense that this team are relishing and embracing the pressure, standing them in good stead for Tuesday’s game against a streetwise Atléti team that will doubtless pivot to dark arts.

Here‘s how to tune into the second leg live on TV.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Tuesday, May 5

: Tuesday, May 5 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Daniel Siebert (GER)

: Daniel Siebert (GER) VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Julian Álvarez is fit after drawing Atléti level in the first leg. | Julian Finney/UEFA/Getty Images

Arsenal’s decisive second leg encounter with Atlético Madrid will be the 17th and final Champions League game exclusively streamed by Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom this season.

There are more streaming avenues in the United States for Tuesday’s north London clash. CBS and Paramount+ will offer an English-language broadcast, while TUDN, Univision and ViX supply Spanish alternatives.

DAZN and fuboTV are once again the subscription services streaming this crunch Champions League fixture in Canada, while TNT Sports and HBO Max are offering the game in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico

What’s Next for Arsenal, Atlético Madrid?

The winner will compete in the 2026 Champions League final against either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30.

Arsenal’s schedule quietens down before that, especially compared to Premier League title rivals Manchester City. The Gunners are next in action against the relegation-threatened West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

Atléti, meanwhile, are pretty much locked into fourth spot in La Liga after winning back-to-back games. They face sixth-place Celta Vigo this weekend.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC