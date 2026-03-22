How to Watch Arsenal vs. Man City in Carabao Cup Final on TV, Live Stream

Arsenal and Manchester City put their Premier League rivalry to one side this Sunday, instead doing battle in this season’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal began their Carabao Cup journey by beating Port Vale, but tougher challenges arose and were swatted away as Mikel Arteta’s men toppled Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and then Chelsea en route to the showpiece event. Now comes the ultimate test as the Gunners hunt their first piece of major silverware since 2020.

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For Man City, away days at lower league Huddersfield Town and Swansea City were comfortably bypassed, as were meetings with Premier League Brentford and Newcastle United. Pep Guardiola guided City to four successive Carabao Cup titles between 2018 and 2021, but Sunday is their first final since the end of that run.

A gargantuan encounter sees England’s leading performers duke it out, and here’s how to tune into the action from Wembley.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Wembley Stadium

: Wembley Stadium Date : Sunday, March 22

: Sunday, March 22 Kick-off Time : 4:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT Referee : Peter Bankes

: Peter Bankes VAR: John Brooks

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

Wembley is the stage this weekend. | The FA/The FA/Getty Images

There are an array of channels to choose from for audiences in the United Kingdom. ITV (STV in Scotland) are the major free-to-air broadcasters, but those with a Sky Sports subscription will also have access via the Main Event and Football channels, as well as Sky Go.

The options are much simpler in the United States—Paramount+ or CBS Sports Golazo the only two providers of the fixture,

fuboTV and DAZN are the destinations in Canada, as they so often are for English action, while a Disney+ Premium subscription is required in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, Sky One, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Disney+ Premium Mexico

What’s Next for Arsenal, Man City?

Arsenal still have three more trophies to play for. | Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The upcoming March international break clears the schedule for Arsenal and City, although the majority of their players will be traversing the globe to represent their nations as 2026 World Cup preparations step up.

On their return on April 4, both sides take to FA Cup action. Arsenal have a relatively straightforward trip to Southampton to navigate in their quarterfinal tie, but City have the much sterner test of Liverpool on home soil.

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