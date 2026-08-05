Arsenal continued from where they left off last season in Catalonia on Saturday, thumping Girona 4–1 to kick off their summer slate.

The Gunners relished the Spanish sun and are now back a little closer to home, with Dublin’s Aviva Stadium—one of the grounds that will host matches at Euro 2028—staging their upcoming friendly against Real Betis.

Betis are bound to present a stiffer challenge than the newly-relegated Girona, with Manuel Pellegrini’s side preparing for their first Champions League campaign in over 21 years. Betis finished fifth in La Liga last term, and are laden with familiar faces, including long-time Gunner Hector Bellerín.

There are no marquee additions for Arsenal supporters to get excited about just yet. Still, the club is certainly working hard to ensure evolution is overseen in north London this summer.

Moreover, Mikel Arteta is expected to welcome back a couple more players from their World Cup breaks this week, with first preseason appearances for the likes of Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli projected in Ireland.

Here‘s how supporters around the world can tune into the Gunners’ next summer outing.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Real Betis Kick Off?

Location : Dublin, Republic of Ireland

: Dublin, Republic of Ireland Stadium : Aviva Stadium

: Aviva Stadium Date : Wednesday, Aug. 5

: Wednesday, Aug. 5 Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Real Betis on TV, Live Stream

Arsenal.com is streaming all of the club’s preseason matches, and fans can buy individual match passes for £6.99 ($9.42).

There had been an option to buy a preseason pass covering all of the club’s friendlies, costing £14.99 ($20.21), but that offer has now expired. Only individual match passes are available.

If you don’t want to purchase a match pass, Premier Sports is broadcasting Wednesday’s friendly in the United Kingdom, and there are several streaming options in the United States, including fuboTV, Fox Sports and CBS Sports.

Claro Sports is the sole alternative for supporters tuning in from Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player, arsenal.com United States CBS Sports Network, fuboTV, Fox Deportes, Fox One, arsenal.com Canada Claro Sports, arsenal.com International arsenal.com

What’s Next for Arsenal?

Arsenal are targeting back-to-back Premier League titles. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal have a hectic schedule before the Community Shield on Aug. 16, and they kick off their Premier League title defense against Frank Lampard’s Coventry City the following Friday night.

The Gunners have two more friendlies over the next week, first facing Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup on Aug. 9. Cesc Fàbregas’s Como then travel to north London on Aug. 12.

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