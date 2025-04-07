How to Watch Arsenal vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Quarterfinals First Leg
Real Madrid and Arsenal will come face to face for only the third time in history when they clash at the Emirates in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Both Real Madrid and Arsenal are staring down the barrel of a second place finish in their respective leagues, making their Champions League clash all the more important. Los Blancos survived a penalty shootout against Atlético Madrid to punch their tickets to the quarterfinals while Arsenal demolished PSV Eindhoven 9–3 on aggregate.
Now, Arsenal and Real Madrid will face off with a trip to the Champions League semifinals on the line. A combined XI of the two clubs highlights just how many superstars, including Bukayo Saka and Kylian Mbappé, will be on the pitch across the two legs.
On paper, Real Madrid are the favorites to come out on top of the tie, but the Spanish giants have never defeated Arsenal. Fans across the globe will have to tune in to see if the Gunners can uphold their streak or if Los Blancos finally overcome the Premier League side.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Real Madrid Kick-off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates
- Date: Tuesday, Apr. 8
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Arsenal vs. Real Madrid H2H Record
- Arsenal: 1 win
- Real Madrid: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: Arsenal 0–0 Real Madrid (Mar. 8, 2006) – Champions League round of 16
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Quarterfinals
Fans in the United States can watch Arsenal take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Paramount+. An active subscription to the platform is required to watch the match.
Viewers looking for Spanish coverage of the game can catch the fixture on Univision or TUDN.
Those in the UK will have to tune in on Amazon Prime Video.