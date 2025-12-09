SI

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

A win would give Enzo Maresca’s visitors some breathing room in the Champions League league phase table.

Tom Gott

Chelsea are fighting to turn things around.
Chelsea travel to Bergamo on Tuesday for their first meeting with Atalanta in the next round of Champions League action.

The Blues hold one of the automatic qualification spots from the league phase but are only there on goal difference, with Atalanta one of a handful of sides who could move ahead if results go against Enzo Maresca’s side.

Atalanta have been tough to predict this season, struggling domestically but catching the eye in Europe, and they will fancy their chances of extending Chelsea’s winless run to three games across all competitions.

Here’s how to tune in to Tuesday’s action across the globe.

What Time Does Atalanta vs. Chelsea Kick-Off?

  • Location: Bergamo, Italy
  • Stadium: Stadio di Bergamo
  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 9
  • Kick-off Time: 8.00 p.m. GMT / 3.00 p.m. ET / 12.00 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (ESP)
  • VAR: César Soto Grado (ESP)

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Fans in the United States can tune in to either Paramount+ or DAZN USA to follow Chelsea’s latest European excursion.

TNT Sports 2 and discovery+ are the avenues in the United Kingdom, where viewers can also watch through Prime Video with a valid discovery+ subscription.

Those watching from Canada can head to either DAZN Canada or fuboTV Canada, while fans in Mexico can choose between Max Mexico and Space Mexico.

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

Paramount+, DAZN USA

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 2, discovery+, Prime Video UK (with discovery+ subscription)

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

Mexico

Max Mexico, Space Mexico

What’s Next for Atalanta, Chelsea?

Atalanta will hope to win just a second Serie A game in their last 11 attempts when they welcome Cagliari at the weekend. Raffaele Palladino’s side have fallen to 12th in Serie A after losing to bottom side Hellas Verona last time out.

As for Chelsea, the Blues play host to a reunion with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Everton on Saturday, with Moisés Caicedo set to serve the final game of his suspension in what feels like a must-win game.

