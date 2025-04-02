How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Copa del Rey Semifinals
Atlético Madrid host Barcelona in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinals clash for their fourth and final meeting of the season.
The two Spanish soccer giants gave us one of the best games of the season in the first leg. A vibrant 4–4 draw at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys played over a month ago has the tie level going into the decisive leg at the Metropolitano.
Since the first leg, both teams have been trending on opposite trajectories. Barcelona have won all six games they've played since, advancing to the Champions League quarterfinals and returning to the top of the La Liga title race. The Catalans are currently on a 20 game unbeaten run to start 2025, with their last defeat coming on Dec. 21 against Atlético Madrid.
Atleti's season, on the other hand, is on life support. After a promising first half of the campaign, Diego Simeone's men have won just two of their last 10 games, exiting the Champions League at the hands of bitter rivals Real Madrid and falling nine points back of Barça in the La Liga title race. The Copa Del Rey appears to be Atleti's only realistic route to a major trophy this season, heightening the importance of the clash for the home team.
Barça and Atleti have given us three of the best games of the season to this point. With a ticket to the Copa Del Rey final on the line, the fourth meeting promises to deliver once again.
What Time Does Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona Kick-Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Riyadh Air Metropolitano
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 2
- Kick-Off Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona H2H Record (Last Five Games
- Atlético Madrid: 1 win
- Barcelona: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Copa Del Rey Semifinals
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1
Mexico
Sky Sports