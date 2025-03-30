SI

La Liga Title Race: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Next Five Games After Matchweek 29

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are battling for the Spanish crown.

Amanda Langell

Real Madrid and Barcelona are battling for the Spanish crown.
/ IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The La Liga title race is coming down to a photo-finish between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with Atlético Madrid close behind.

With only nine matches left in the 2024–25 La Liga season, the Spanish crown is still very much up for grabs. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid have been immersed in the closest La Liga title race in recent memory for the entire season, but only one can walk away as the new champions of Spain.

Matchweek 28 could prove to be a decisive week in the La Liga title race. Diego Simeone's men only managed a 1–1 draw with Espanyol and have now dropped points in their last three league matches. Real Madrid also looked to be on the verge of a draw with Leganés, but Kylian Mbappe's brace inspired Real Madrid to a 3–2 comeback victory.

Barcelona, meanwhile, collected three points against Osasuna midweek and then against Girona on Sunday. The Catalans remain unbeaten in 2025 and sit atop the table with 66 points. Real Madrid trail by three points while Atlético Madrid now find themselves nine points off the league-leaders.

La Liga Standings

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1.

Barcelona

66

29

2.

Real Madrid

63

29

3.

Atlético Madrid

57

29

Here's the next five league games for the three Spanish giants battling for the La Liga crown.

Barcelona's Next Five La Liga Fixtures

Jules Koundé, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal
Barcelona lead the La Liga title race. / IMAGO/Alterphotos

Three days after Barcelona play Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals, the Catalans host Real Betis. The last time the two sides played, Barcelona walked away with a 5–1 victory in the Copa del Rey. Still, Real Betis are a formidable opponent that defeated Real Madrid earlier in the month.

Barcelona should have no trouble against 18th-place Leganés a week later, but they did suffer a poor 0–1 defeat to Borja Jiménez's men back in December. Then, they welcome Celta Vigo to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Celta have put together a few impressive results this season, including a draw against Simeone's side last month.

The Catalans finish April against Mallorca, who have their sights set on European soccer next year. Still, they are no match for Barcelona's firepower up top, and neither are last-place Real Valladolid.

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, Apr. 5: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Real Betis

Sat, Apr. 12: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Leganés

Sat, Apr. 19: 10:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT

Celta Vigo

Tues, Apr. 22: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT

Mallorca

Sun, May 4: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Real Valladolid

Real Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures

Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé is looking to lead Real Madrid to back-to-back La Liga titles. / IMAGO/Pressinphoto

Real Madrid's next league match comes against Valencia. Last time the two sides clashed, it took a stoppage time winner from Jude Bellingham to lift the defending Spanish champions over Valencia.

Next up are Alavés, a side that has just two victories in 2025. The much tougher task comes on Apr. 20 against Athletic Bilbao. Ernesto Valverde's men are just one of four teams to defeat Real Madrid in La Liga this season and Los Blancos will be looking for revenge.

Then, Real Madrid must travel to the Coliseum to face Getafe, a team that has not defeated Carlo Ancelotti's men in over three years. Celta Vigo are next in line to play Los Blancos, but the defending Spanish champions should comfortably collect three points at home.

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, Apr. 5: 10:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT

Valencia

Sun, Apr. 13: 10:15 a.m. ET/ 3:15 p.m. GMT

Alavés

Sun, Apr. 20: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Athletic Bilbao

Wed, Apr. 23: 3:30 a.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT

Getafe

Sun, May 4: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures

Atletico Madrid
Atlético Madrid hope to win their third La Liga title of the Diego Simeone era. / IMAGO/Maciej Rogowski

Atlético Madrid are now in must-win territory if they want to keep their La Liga title chances alive. After dropping points in their last three matches, they need to defeat Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán to keep the pressure on Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The good news for Atlético Madrid is their next two matches are against the two worst teams in the league, Real Valladolid and Las Palmas. Simeone's squad should easily walk away with six points from the pair of fixtures.

Atlético Madrid then host Rayo Vallecano at the Metropolitano; the Spanish giants were held to a 1–1 draw when the two sides clashed back in September. What should be a comfortable match against Alavés follows, but by then, Atlético Madrid might be too far back in the standings to make a run at Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sun, Apr. 6: 10:15 a.m. ET/ 3:15 p.m. GMT

Sevilla

Mon, Apr. 14: 3 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. GMT

Real Valladolid

Sat, Apr. 19: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Las Palmas

Tues, Apr. 22: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT

Rayo Vallecano

Sun, May 4: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Alavés

