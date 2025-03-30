La Liga Title Race: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Next Five Games After Matchweek 29
The La Liga title race is coming down to a photo-finish between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with Atlético Madrid close behind.
With only nine matches left in the 2024–25 La Liga season, the Spanish crown is still very much up for grabs. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid have been immersed in the closest La Liga title race in recent memory for the entire season, but only one can walk away as the new champions of Spain.
Matchweek 28 could prove to be a decisive week in the La Liga title race. Diego Simeone's men only managed a 1–1 draw with Espanyol and have now dropped points in their last three league matches. Real Madrid also looked to be on the verge of a draw with Leganés, but Kylian Mbappe's brace inspired Real Madrid to a 3–2 comeback victory.
Barcelona, meanwhile, collected three points against Osasuna midweek and then against Girona on Sunday. The Catalans remain unbeaten in 2025 and sit atop the table with 66 points. Real Madrid trail by three points while Atlético Madrid now find themselves nine points off the league-leaders.
La Liga Standings
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1.
Barcelona
66
29
2.
Real Madrid
63
29
3.
Atlético Madrid
57
29
Here's the next five league games for the three Spanish giants battling for the La Liga crown.
Barcelona's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Three days after Barcelona play Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals, the Catalans host Real Betis. The last time the two sides played, Barcelona walked away with a 5–1 victory in the Copa del Rey. Still, Real Betis are a formidable opponent that defeated Real Madrid earlier in the month.
Barcelona should have no trouble against 18th-place Leganés a week later, but they did suffer a poor 0–1 defeat to Borja Jiménez's men back in December. Then, they welcome Celta Vigo to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Celta have put together a few impressive results this season, including a draw against Simeone's side last month.
The Catalans finish April against Mallorca, who have their sights set on European soccer next year. Still, they are no match for Barcelona's firepower up top, and neither are last-place Real Valladolid.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Apr. 5: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Real Betis
Sat, Apr. 12: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Leganés
Sat, Apr. 19: 10:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT
Celta Vigo
Tues, Apr. 22: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Mallorca
Sun, May 4: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Real Valladolid
Real Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Real Madrid's next league match comes against Valencia. Last time the two sides clashed, it took a stoppage time winner from Jude Bellingham to lift the defending Spanish champions over Valencia.
Next up are Alavés, a side that has just two victories in 2025. The much tougher task comes on Apr. 20 against Athletic Bilbao. Ernesto Valverde's men are just one of four teams to defeat Real Madrid in La Liga this season and Los Blancos will be looking for revenge.
Then, Real Madrid must travel to the Coliseum to face Getafe, a team that has not defeated Carlo Ancelotti's men in over three years. Celta Vigo are next in line to play Los Blancos, but the defending Spanish champions should comfortably collect three points at home.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Apr. 5: 10:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT
Valencia
Sun, Apr. 13: 10:15 a.m. ET/ 3:15 p.m. GMT
Alavés
Sun, Apr. 20: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Athletic Bilbao
Wed, Apr. 23: 3:30 a.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Getafe
Sun, May 4: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Atlético Madrid are now in must-win territory if they want to keep their La Liga title chances alive. After dropping points in their last three matches, they need to defeat Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán to keep the pressure on Barcelona and Real Madrid.
The good news for Atlético Madrid is their next two matches are against the two worst teams in the league, Real Valladolid and Las Palmas. Simeone's squad should easily walk away with six points from the pair of fixtures.
Atlético Madrid then host Rayo Vallecano at the Metropolitano; the Spanish giants were held to a 1–1 draw when the two sides clashed back in September. What should be a comfortable match against Alavés follows, but by then, Atlético Madrid might be too far back in the standings to make a run at Barcelona or Real Madrid.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, Apr. 6: 10:15 a.m. ET/ 3:15 p.m. GMT
Sevilla
Mon, Apr. 14: 3 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. GMT
Real Valladolid
Sat, Apr. 19: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Las Palmas
Tues, Apr. 22: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Rayo Vallecano
Sun, May 4: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Alavés