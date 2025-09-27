SI

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Real Madrid come into the clash having won 123 Madrid derbies to Atlético Madrid’s 59.

Amanda Langell

Diego Simeone (left) is still searching for Atlético Madrid’s signature win this season.
Diego Simeone (left) is still searching for Atlético Madrid’s signature win this season. / Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images, Omar Arnau/Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The biggest match of the early 2025–26 La Liga season comes on Saturday when Real Madrid face off with Atlético Madrid.

The bitter rivals have clashed 240 times throughout history, with Real Madrid most recently eliminating Atlético Madrid from the Champions League last season. Los Colchoneros will be eager for revenge against their bitter rivals, especially given the slow start to their 2025–26 campaign.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, are seeking their first La Liga victory over Diego Simeone’s men since 2022. Xabi Alonso will hope to lead his former club to three points in his first Madrid derby on the touchline to continue Real Madrid’s perfect start to the season.

Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s upcoming clash with Atlético Madrid on TV and live stream.

What Time Does Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Venue: Metropolitano
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
  • Kick-off time: 3:15 p.m. BST / 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid on TV and Live Stream

Arda Güler, Vinícius Júnior
Vinícius Júnior (right) has six goal contributions in six matches this season. / Omar Arnau/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Fans in the U.S. can catch the first Madrid derby of the season on ESPN+. The streaming platform is the home of all La Liga matches, as well as the Copa del Rey, in the United States.

The clash is also being streamed on FuboTV, which like ESPN+, requires an active subscription. For Spanish coverage of the match, tune in on ESPN Deportes.

With Premier League action unfolding at the same time, the Madrid derby will only be available to watch on LaLigaTV in the United Kingdom. Viewers in Mexico can tune in on Sky+ and Sky Sports.

TSN+, Prime Video and TSN5 are the homes of Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid in Canada.

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV

United Kingdom

LaLigaTV

Canada

TSN+, Prime Video, TSN5

Mexico

Sky+, Sky Sports

What’s Next for Real Madrid?

Franco Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid turn their attention back to Europe next week. / Jose Jordan//AFP/Getty Images

Champions League football is on the horizon for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants must make the long to play competition debutants FC Kairat on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Following the European clash, Real Madrid return to the Santiago Bernabéu to take on Villarreal on Saturday, Oct. 4. The match will be just the second time this season Los Blancos square off with a club in the top five of the La Liga standings.

Published
