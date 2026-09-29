Brazil takes on Australia for the second time during its tour Down Under, having scrapped to a 1–1 draw with the Socceroos in Townsville, thanks to Rayan’s late equalizer.

Tony Popovic has built on Graham Arnold‘s sturdy work and helped convert Australia into a tough team to beat. Despite several key absentees, the hosts’ grit and resilience meant they were ever so close to scoring a famous victory over the five-time world champions, who fell flat on their faces at this summer’s World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti is attempting to draw a line under the disappointment and move into a new dawn. The Seleção, however, haven’t exactly been blessed with the kindest of fixtures to aid the Italian boss’s reset. Brazil was greatly hindered by a poor playing surface in Townsville on Friday, and there‘s no guarantee that Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium will present a carpet to the visitors on Tuesday.

Still, Brazil is desperate for some positive momentum and would love to earn its first victory post-World Cup.

Here’s how to watch the action unfold around the world.

What Time Does Australia vs. Brazil Kick Off?

Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Stadium: Suncorp Stadium

Suncorp Stadium Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29

Tuesday, Sept. 29 Kick-off Time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST

How to Watch Australia vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream

As was the case for Friday’s friendly, there are no streaming options for the second meeting between these two nations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Mexico.

However, coverage is being provided in Australia and Brazil. In the former, only Paramount+ is showing Brazil’s visit. A monthly Paramount+ subscription in Australia costs $12.99 AUD.

Brazilians can watch the friendly on Globo and SporTV.

Country Broadcaster(s) Australia Paramount+ Brazil SporTV, Globo, Globoplay

What’s Next for Brazil?

Brazil is exclusively involved in friendlies for the rest of the year. | Albert Perez/Getty Images

Brazil is done Down Under, but its September–October slate doesn’t conclude in Brisbane. There‘s one more outing for the Seleção during this extended window. They head off to Kolkata for their first-ever meeting with India, the 138th-ranked nation in the world, on Oct. 3.

The South American giant will also embark on another faraway tour in November, traveling to Far East Asia for two friendlies against Japan and Singapore. Ancelotti’s side defeated the former in their round of 32 duel at the World Cup.