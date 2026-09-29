How to Watch Australia vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream
Brazil takes on Australia for the second time during its tour Down Under, having scrapped to a 1–1 draw with the Socceroos in Townsville, thanks to Rayan’s late equalizer.
Tony Popovic has built on Graham Arnold‘s sturdy work and helped convert Australia into a tough team to beat. Despite several key absentees, the hosts’ grit and resilience meant they were ever so close to scoring a famous victory over the five-time world champions, who fell flat on their faces at this summer’s World Cup.
Carlo Ancelotti is attempting to draw a line under the disappointment and move into a new dawn. The Seleção, however, haven’t exactly been blessed with the kindest of fixtures to aid the Italian boss’s reset. Brazil was greatly hindered by a poor playing surface in Townsville on Friday, and there‘s no guarantee that Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium will present a carpet to the visitors on Tuesday.
Still, Brazil is desperate for some positive momentum and would love to earn its first victory post-World Cup.
Here’s how to watch the action unfold around the world.
What Time Does Australia vs. Brazil Kick Off?
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Stadium: Suncorp Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29
- Kick-off Time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST
How to Watch Australia vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream
As was the case for Friday’s friendly, there are no streaming options for the second meeting between these two nations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Mexico.
However, coverage is being provided in Australia and Brazil. In the former, only Paramount+ is showing Brazil’s visit. A monthly Paramount+ subscription in Australia costs $12.99 AUD.
Brazilians can watch the friendly on Globo and SporTV.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
Australia
Paramount+
Brazil
SporTV, Globo, Globoplay
What’s Next for Brazil?
Brazil is done Down Under, but its September–October slate doesn’t conclude in Brisbane. There‘s one more outing for the Seleção during this extended window. They head off to Kolkata for their first-ever meeting with India, the 138th-ranked nation in the world, on Oct. 3.
The South American giant will also embark on another faraway tour in November, traveling to Far East Asia for two friendlies against Japan and Singapore. Ancelotti’s side defeated the former in their round of 32 duel at the World Cup.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.