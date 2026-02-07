How to Watch Barcelona SC vs. Inter Miami on TV, Live Stream

Inter Miami closes out its 2026 South America tour on Saturday with a clash against Barcelona SC, giants of the Ecuadorian Serie A, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

After a preseason-opening 3–0 loss to Peru's Alianza Lima to begin their new campaign, Miami picked things up in their second match, with Luis Suárez and an own goal helping them to a 2–1 victory over Colombian side Atlético Nacional.

Led by manager Javier Mascherano, the Herons are looking to close out their South American tour with a win and a clean sheet, while setting the tone for their final preseason match on Feb. 13, before the MLS season opener on Feb. 21 against Son Heung-min’s LAFC.

Drawing on their last two starting lineups, expect a near full-strength Miami side on Saturday, featuring Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo de Paul, as well as key new additions, including 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair and fullback Facundo Mora

However, former Premier League and La Liga defender Sergio Reguilón will not be available after suffering a knee sprain in the first match of preseason.

Their opponents, Barcelona SC, finished third in Ecuador’s top flight in 2025. Their name and crest, indicative of Messi and Suárez’s old side, draw on the famed La Liga club, thanks to Eutimio Pérez, a Spanish immigrant who named the club after his home in Barcelona, Spain.

Here’s how you can watch the Herons’ final match of their South American foray.

What Time Does Barcelona SC vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?

Location : Guayaquil, Ecuador

: Guayaquil, Ecuador Stadium : Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha

: Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha Date: Saturday, Feb. 7

Saturday, Feb. 7 Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

How to Watch Barcelona SC vs. Inter Miami on TV and Live Stream

Inter Miami’s matchup with Barcelona will be available only on pay-per-view, with OneFootball holding the rights to Saturday’s match and the other South American friendlies on Miami’s preseason tour.

Fans can purchase the single match for $4.99.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States and Worldwide OneFootball

What’s Next for Inter Miami?

Calm heads. Hard work. 🛠️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/IzVs18vhJC — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 4, 2026

The Herons have returned to Miami between each of their matches in the preseason so far and will do so once again, before looking ahead to a final clash against defending Ecuadorian league champions, Independiente del Valle, in Puerto Rico on Feb. 13. That game will also mark the first time that Messi has played in the U.S. territory.

Following that matchup, all eyes turn to the 2026 MLS regular season opener against LAFC on Feb. 21, as well as the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup between Nashville SC and Atlético Ottawa, with the winner meeting Miami in the round of 16 in March.

