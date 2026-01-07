How to Watch Barcelona vs. Athletic Club on TV, Live Stream
Barcelona aim to defend their Spanish Super Cup title this week in Saudi Arabia and the first step towards achieving that comes in the form of a dangerous Athletic Club, who they’ll face in the semifinal on Wednesday night.
Hansi Flick’s side have left behind their early season problems and are undefeated domestically since late October. Barcelona have built a four-point gap atop La Liga after their win vs. Espanyol last time out, and they’re looking to lift their first trophy of the season this week in their quest to conquer yet another domestic treble under the German boss.
Athletic Club will be eager to pull of the upset and get revenge for the 4–0 pummeling they suffered when they faced Barcelona in Camp Nou’s reopening back in November. Ernesto Valverde’s side have had an underwhelming term, but they remain a dangerous side with players capable of tormenting any opponent.
With a mostly healthy squad, though, Barcelona are starting to fire on all cylinders. Lifting a piece of silverware in January could further boost the confidence of a side that’s already expected to fight for every trophy available in the next six months.
Here’s how you can watch Barcelona vs. Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Athletic Club Kick Off?
- Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Stadium: Alinma Bank Stadium
- Date: Wedenesday, Jan. 7
- Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. GMT
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Athletic Club on TV, Live Stream
Blaugrana fans in the United States can watch the game on television via ESPN 2. Streaming options are also available through the ESPN App and fuboTV.
Those who prefer to watch the Spanish speaking broadcast in the U.S. can do so on ESPN Deportes.
TNT Sports 1 is the way to go for fans in the United Kingdom, with discovery+ and the discovery App also broadcasting the game, though a valid subscription is required.
As is the case for all Spanish soccer competitions, Sky Sports and Sky+ have the broadcasting rights in Mexico. Unfortunately for those in Canada, there are currently no broadcasts scheduled for the match.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN 2, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery App
Canada
Not Televised
Mexico
Sky Sports, Sky+
What’s Next for Barcelona and Athletic Club?
The winner of Wednesday’s clash will move on to Sunday’s final and will face the winner of the Madrid derby semifinal between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid that will take place on Thursday.
Regardless of what transpires this week, both teams will return to Spain next week as the focus shifts towards La Liga once again.
Barcelona be back in action in Europe’s mainland when they host Real Sociedad on Sunday, Jan. 18, looking to continue their strong pace in La Liga. Athletic Club take to the field a day prior when they make a trip to visit Mallorca aiming to kickstart their surge for the European competition places.