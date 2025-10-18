SI

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Girona on TV, Live Stream

Barcelona are eager to bounce back from successive defeats on Saturday.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Hansi Flick (left) will pit his wits against Michel on Saturday.
Hansi Flick (left) will pit his wits against Michel on Saturday. / Fran Santiago/Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

La Liga football returns this weekend after yet another international break, with a crucial Catalan derby staged on Saturday.

Barcelona find themselves knocking on the door for top spot in La Liga and will stride to the summit, however briefly, with victory over Girona. Their visitors are languishing in the relegation zone at present and are merely aiming to avoid humiliation at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Girona will dream of an unlikely upset and will be boosted by back-to-back defeats and a host of injuries for Barça. However, they still require perfection to escape with their pride intact and a point or more in the bank on Saturday.

Here’s how to tune into a crunch clash in Catalonia.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Girona Kick Off?

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
  • Kick-Off Time: 10.15 a.m. ET / 7.15 a.m. PT / 3.15 p.m. BST
  • Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Girona on TV and Live Stream

Those in the United States will be able to tune into the action via the ESPN App, ESPN Deportes or ESPN Select, while also having access to the game on fuboTV.

Amazon Prime Video and TSN have the broadcasting rights in Canada, while Sky Sports is the destination for audiences in Mexico.

Premier Sports Player and LaLigaTV are the routes to the action in the United Kingdom.

Country

TV / Live Stream

United States

fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select

United Kingdom

Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Amazon Prime Video

Canada

TSN1, TSN+, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

What’s Next for Barcelona and Girona?

Barcelona have a big week ahead following their visit from Girona. First up are Olympiacos in the Champions League, with the hotly-anticipated first Clásico of the season against Real Madrid following next weekend.

Girona have no European football to concern themselves with, but still have two more matches in October. They host Real Oviedo in La Liga before visiting fifth-tier Constància in the Copa del Rey.

READ THE LATEST LA LIGA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer