How to Watch Barcelona vs. Girona on TV, Live Stream
La Liga football returns this weekend after yet another international break, with a crucial Catalan derby staged on Saturday.
Barcelona find themselves knocking on the door for top spot in La Liga and will stride to the summit, however briefly, with victory over Girona. Their visitors are languishing in the relegation zone at present and are merely aiming to avoid humiliation at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.
Girona will dream of an unlikely upset and will be boosted by back-to-back defeats and a host of injuries for Barça. However, they still require perfection to escape with their pride intact and a point or more in the bank on Saturday.
Here’s how to tune into a crunch clash in Catalonia.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Girona Kick Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Kick-Off Time: 10.15 a.m. ET / 7.15 a.m. PT / 3.15 p.m. BST
- Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Girona on TV and Live Stream
Those in the United States will be able to tune into the action via the ESPN App, ESPN Deportes or ESPN Select, while also having access to the game on fuboTV.
Amazon Prime Video and TSN have the broadcasting rights in Canada, while Sky Sports is the destination for audiences in Mexico.
Premier Sports Player and LaLigaTV are the routes to the action in the United Kingdom.
Country
TV / Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Amazon Prime Video
Canada
TSN1, TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
What’s Next for Barcelona and Girona?
Barcelona have a big week ahead following their visit from Girona. First up are Olympiacos in the Champions League, with the hotly-anticipated first Clásico of the season against Real Madrid following next weekend.
Girona have no European football to concern themselves with, but still have two more matches in October. They host Real Oviedo in La Liga before visiting fifth-tier Constància in the Copa del Rey.