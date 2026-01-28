How to Watch Benfica vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Real Madrid are in for a reunion with José Mourinho when they take on Benfica in their final match of the 2025–26 Champions League league phase.
Despite suffering defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City, Los Blancos sit comfortably in third of the league phase standings, level on 15 points with the Reds. A win on Wednesday night in Lisbon will guarantee Álvaro Arbeloa’s men an automatic place in the round of 16.
Benfica will hope to play spoiler as they fight to keep their Champions League hopes alive. The Portuguese outfit needs three points to at least give themselves a fighting chance of climbing into the knockout phase playoff spots, providing Mourinho and co. with extra motivation to take down the 15-time European champions.
Here’s how you can watch Benfica vs. Real Madrid on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Benfica vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Lisbon, Portugal
- Venue: Estádio da Luz
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 28
- Kick-off time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT
How to Watch Benfica vs. Real Madrid on TV and Live Stream
Real Madrid’s clash with Benfica is available to watch on Paramount+ in the United States. The streaming platform holds the rights to all Champions League clashes.
Those in the U.S. looking for Spanish coverage of the game can tune in on TUDN USA and Vix.
Discovery+ is the home of Benfica vs. Real Madrid in the United Kingdom. Fans in Mexico also only have one option to watch the league phase finale—FOX One.
Champions League action in Canada is being broadcasted on DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN USA, Vix
United Kingdom
discovery+
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
FOX One
What’s Next for Benfica and Real Madrid?
After Wednesday’s clash at the Estádio da Luz, Real Madrid resume La Liga action against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, Feb. 1, followed by a trip to the Mestalla to take on Valencia one week later. With only one point separating first-place Barcelona and second-place Los Blancos, Arbeloa’s men cannot afford any blunders.
Benfica, meanwhile, will also shift their focus to their domestic campaign. Next up for the Portuguese outfit is a bout with relegation-battling Tondela on Sunday, Feb. 1. Then, Mourinho’s squad hosts Alverca on Sunday, Feb. 8.
Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell