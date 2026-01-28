How to Watch Benfica vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Real Madrid are in for a reunion with José Mourinho when they take on Benfica in their final match of the 2025–26 Champions League league phase.

Despite suffering defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City, Los Blancos sit comfortably in third of the league phase standings, level on 15 points with the Reds. A win on Wednesday night in Lisbon will guarantee Álvaro Arbeloa’s men an automatic place in the round of 16.

Benfica will hope to play spoiler as they fight to keep their Champions League hopes alive. The Portuguese outfit needs three points to at least give themselves a fighting chance of climbing into the knockout phase playoff spots, providing Mourinho and co. with extra motivation to take down the 15-time European champions.

Here’s how you can watch Benfica vs. Real Madrid on TV and live stream.

What Time Does Benfica vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Lisbon, Portugal

: Lisbon, Portugal Venue : Estádio da Luz

: Estádio da Luz Date : Wednesday, Jan. 28

: Wednesday, Jan. 28 Kick-off time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Benfica vs. Real Madrid on TV and Live Stream

Real Madrid can guarantee their place in the last 16 with a win over Benfica. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s clash with Benfica is available to watch on Paramount+ in the United States. The streaming platform holds the rights to all Champions League clashes.

Those in the U.S. looking for Spanish coverage of the game can tune in on TUDN USA and Vix.

Discovery+ is the home of Benfica vs. Real Madrid in the United Kingdom. Fans in Mexico also only have one option to watch the league phase finale—FOX One.

Champions League action in Canada is being broadcasted on DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada.

Country TV/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, Vix United Kingdom discovery+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

What’s Next for Benfica and Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have their sights set on Barcelona atop the La Liga table. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

After Wednesday’s clash at the Estádio da Luz, Real Madrid resume La Liga action against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, Feb. 1, followed by a trip to the Mestalla to take on Valencia one week later. With only one point separating first-place Barcelona and second-place Los Blancos, Arbeloa’s men cannot afford any blunders.

Benfica, meanwhile, will also shift their focus to their domestic campaign. Next up for the Portuguese outfit is a bout with relegation-battling Tondela on Sunday, Feb. 1. Then, Mourinho’s squad hosts Alverca on Sunday, Feb. 8.

