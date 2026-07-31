Barcelona play the first of two preseason friendlies in England when taking on Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Friday.

La Blaugrana began preparations for their La Liga title defense, which begins on Aug. 23 against Elche, by beating local third-division outfit CE Europa behind closed doors. A number of La Masia products starred in the 4–1 triumph.

A tougher test awaits against Birmingham City, who have been victorious in all five of their friendlies against fellow English Football League opponents.

Barça remain without a whole host of first-teamers as they recover from grueling World Cup campaigns, but there are still some big names descending upon the West Midlands.

Here’s how to watch the upcoming friendly.

What Time Does Birmingham vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Birmingham, England

: Birmingham, England Stadium : St Andrew’s

: St Andrew’s Date : Friday, July 31

: Friday, July 31 Kick-off Time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

How to Watch Birmingham vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

In the United Kingdom, access to the fixture is only available via Blues+, the official streaming service for Birmingham. A paid subscription is required to watch the game.

Blues+ will also broadcast the fixture internationally, including in North America.

Those in the United States, Canada and Mexico can also tune in via Barça Play and the club’s official YouTube channel, providing they’re premium members.

Country TV/Live Stream United States Blues+, Barça Play, FC Barcelona YouTube Channel Canada Blues+, Barça Play, FC Barcelona YouTube Channel Mexico Blues+, Barça Play, FC Barcelona YouTube Channel United Kingdom Blues+

What’s Next for Birmingham, Barcelona?

Birmingham’s next match comes in the Carabao Cup. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Birmingham, who are part-owned by Tom Brady, will finish their preseason schedule against Barça, after which they begin their competitive campaign. The Blues travel to Swansea City in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Aug. 8, followed by their Championship opener away at Sheffield United.

Barcelona will play Preston North End next, but the match will happen behind closed doors. After that, they will return to Catalonia for the Joan Gamper Trophy game against Egyptian giants Al Ahly at Camp Nou on Aug. 19.

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