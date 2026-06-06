Brazil plays its final pre-tournament friendly before the World Cup when facing Egypt at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Saturday.

Having overpowered Panama in its first warm-up fixture with a 6–2 victory in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil journeys up to North America for the friendly with Egypt—an opponent it hasn’t faced since 2011. The Pharaohs enter the weekend off the back of a 1–0 win over Russia.

Preparations are integral for the Seleção as they seek a record-extending sixth World Cup crown, with many preferring Argentina, France, England and Spain for the title this summer. It’s been 24 years since the South Americans were last world champions.

Egypt will prove the kind of stern test Brazil requires with its supreme defensive organization, but Carlo Ancelotti’s men remain significant favorites for the clash in Ohio. While the scoreline is unlikely to be as emphatic as against Panama, another victory is firmly on the cards.

Here’s how audiences can tune into the clash on TV and live stream.

What Time Does Brazil vs. Egypt Kick Off?

Location : Cleveland, United States

: Cleveland, United States Stadium : Huntington Bank Field

: Huntington Bank Field Date : Saturday, June 6

: Saturday, June 6 Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

How to Watch Brazil vs. Egypt on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV United Kingdom ITVX Canada N/A Mexico N/A

There are no offcial broadcasters of Saturday’s match in either Canada or Mexico, but those in the United States and United Kingdom can watch the action unfold live.

ESPN is the primary destination for American viewers, although the friendly is also accessible via fuboTV.

In the United Kingdom, free-to-air streaming platform ITVX is the only option for a late kick-off.

What’s Next for Brazil, Egypt?

Egypt faces an awkward World Cup opener. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Attention now turns to the proper event for Brazil and Egypt, who will both be in action at the World Cup over the next nine days.

Brazil will take to the field first, an arduous opener against 2022 semifinalists Morocco on June 13 immediately throwing it into the deep end. What follows are matches against Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

Egypt also kicks off with an awkward assignment, facing off against European giants Belgium on June 15. More palatable fixtures against New Zealand and Iran come afterward.

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