How to Watch Brazil vs. France on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

The March international window will witness a number of vibrant clashes, but perhaps none are more attractive than when Brazil and France face off on Thursday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The pair of top-five teams in the FIFA rankings resume their World Cup preparations as the calendar turns to 2026. Anything but returning from North America with the World Cup trophy this summer will be considered a disappointment for these international powerhouses and Thursday’s friendly provides a good dress rehearsal for the fast approaching tournament.

Almost exactly one year after a dreadful 4–1 defeat against Argentina cost former manager Dorival Júnior his job, Brazil is looking to validate its improvement under Carlo Ancelotti. The all-time great manager will be itching to get a result that boosts La Seleçao’s morale ahead of the summer.

France, meanwhile, will be looking to end a two-game losing streak against Brazil, even if those defeats date back to the early 2010s. Didier Deschamps boasts arguably the strongest squad in all of international soccer, and the veteran manager will be looking to bid farewell to Les Bleus with a third straight trip to the World Cup final.

It’s a heavyweight battle between two of the World Cup favorites and here’s how you can watch Brazil vs. France’s mouthwatering international friendly.

What Time Does Brazil vs. France Kick-Off?

Location : Foxborough, Massachusetts

: Foxborough, Massachusetts Stadium : Gillette Stadium

: Gillette Stadium Date : Thursday, March 28

: Thursday, March 28 Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Brazil vs. France on TV and Live Stream

Raphinha is still looking for his first goal of the Ancelotti era. | Andre Ricardo/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

The vibrant Brazil vs. France clash will be available in the United States via ESPN2, with fuboTV as the streaming alternative. Spanish coverage of the game is also accessible through ESPN Deportes.

ITV 4 will broadcast the clash across the United Kingdom. Fans can also watch on streaming via ITVX, but a valid subscription is needed for the platform.

Audiences in Mexico can watch the game on ESPN, or alternatively Disney+ Premium for those with an active subscription. There are currently no scheduled broadcasters for the game in Canada.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, United Kingdom ITV 4, ITVX Canada Not televised Mexico ESPN, Disney+ Premium

What’s Next for Brazil, France?

Ousmane Dembélé will play his first game for France since winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Both teams will stay put in the U.S. for another international friendly to wrap up the March window.

France will return to action on Sunday afternoon when it faces Colombia in another valuable test against one of the best teams in South America.

Brazil will wait until next Tuesday to be back in action, taking on Croatia for the first time since enduring a heartbreaking elimination in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals.

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