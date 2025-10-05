How to Watch Brentford vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Manchester City are aiming to achieve a better result than they managed at Brentford last season when they visit the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Cityzens were stunned by late goals as they slipped to a surprise 2–2 draw in west London in January, with Pep Guardiola hoping for all three points from this season’s visit. Given the current form of their Norwegian marksman Erling Haaland, they will be favourites to achieve that feat.
Brentford, who are fresh from beating City’s rivals Manchester United, have the capacity to cause an upset and are protecting their unbeaten home record. Can Keith Andrews and his players throw a spanner in the works for the eight-time Premier League champions?
Here’s how to watch Sunday’s encounter.
What Time Does Brentford vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 5
- Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Darren England
- VAR: Paul Howard
How to Watch Brentford vs. Man City on TV and Live Stream
Those in the United Kingdom will be able to tune into Sunday’s late kick-off on Sky Sports, as per usual. The Main Event and Premier League channels will carry the match, with Sky GO handy for those on the move.
Telemundo and NBC are among the broadcasters in the United States, with fuboTV also showing the match—as they are in Canada, too.
Canadians will also have the choice of DAZN and Amazon Prime Video for Sunday’s game, with the latter also broadcasting in Mexico alongside HBO Max.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Brentford and Man City?
Brentford have three matches in October after the international break, starting with Premier League clashes away at West Ham United and at home to Brentford before visiting giant killers Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.
City are also in Carabao Cup action away at Swansea City, but face Everton at home and Aston Villa on the road in the Premier League before that. Their Champions League match at Villarreal is sandwiched in between those league games.