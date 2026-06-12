Canada hopes to secure its first ever World Cup win, at the seventh attempt no less, when hosting Bosnia & Herzegovina in its tournament opener on Friday.

The Canucks have lost all six of their previous World Cup fixtures, including a hattrick of disappointing defeats in Qatar almost four years ago. They now have the chance at redemption, potentially achieving a historic feat at BMO Field.

Jesse Marsch’s men are in strong form ahead of the tournament and have avoided defeat in their last eight friendlies, but Bosnia & Herzegovina will offer a solid test. The Europeans may be 34 places below Canada in the FIFA rankings, but they have an organized defensive unit and several difference-makers in offense.

An intriguing battle lies in wait. Here’s how to tune into it.

What Time Does Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Kick Off?

Location : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Stadium : BMO Field

: BMO Field Date : Friday, June 12

: Friday, June 12 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee : Facundo Tello (ARG)

: Facundo Tello (ARG) VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo (ARG)

How to Watch Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina on TV, Live Stream

Audiences in Canada will be able to catch the action in English and French on a myriad of different channels, with TSN, RDS and CTV all offering the game. The clash is also accessible via Crave and Noovo.

FOX Sports is the main provider in the U.S., with Telemundo providing a Spanish-language broadcast. The match can be viewed via fuboTV, too.

There is only ViX showing the game in Mexico, while British audiences can tune into the BBC.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Noovo, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC Sport Website, BBC iPlayer

What’s Next for Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina?

Jesse Marsch is aiming to take Canada to the knockout stage for the first time. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Canada will wait six days before its second fixture, which takes place at BC Place in Vancouver against Qatar. It finishes its group stage campaign against tough opposition in Switzerland on June 24 and will not want to enter the clash needing a result to qualify.

The Swiss are next up for Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 18, followed by a clash with Qatar in their Group B finale.

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