How to Watch Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina on TV, Live Stream—World Cup
Canada hopes to secure its first ever World Cup win, at the seventh attempt no less, when hosting Bosnia & Herzegovina in its tournament opener on Friday.
The Canucks have lost all six of their previous World Cup fixtures, including a hattrick of disappointing defeats in Qatar almost four years ago. They now have the chance at redemption, potentially achieving a historic feat at BMO Field.
Jesse Marsch’s men are in strong form ahead of the tournament and have avoided defeat in their last eight friendlies, but Bosnia & Herzegovina will offer a solid test. The Europeans may be 34 places below Canada in the FIFA rankings, but they have an organized defensive unit and several difference-makers in offense.
An intriguing battle lies in wait. Here’s how to tune into it.
What Time Does Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Kick Off?
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Stadium: BMO Field
- Date: Friday, June 12
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
- Referee: Facundo Tello (ARG)
- VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo (ARG)
How to Watch Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina on TV, Live Stream
Audiences in Canada will be able to catch the action in English and French on a myriad of different channels, with TSN, RDS and CTV all offering the game. The clash is also accessible via Crave and Noovo.
FOX Sports is the main provider in the U.S., with Telemundo providing a Spanish-language broadcast. The match can be viewed via fuboTV, too.
There is only ViX showing the game in Mexico, while British audiences can tune into the BBC.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One
Canada
TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Noovo, Crave
Mexico
ViX Mexico
United Kingdom
BBC One, BBC Sport Website, BBC iPlayer
What’s Next for Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina?
Canada will wait six days before its second fixture, which takes place at BC Place in Vancouver against Qatar. It finishes its group stage campaign against tough opposition in Switzerland on June 24 and will not want to enter the clash needing a result to qualify.
The Swiss are next up for Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 18, followed by a clash with Qatar in their Group B finale.
READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.