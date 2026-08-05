Chelsea and Juventus clash in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as Xabi Alonso’s first preseason in charge of the Blues continues to progress.

After beating the Western Sydney Wanderers 6–4 in a surprise thriller, Chelsea were stunned by Richarlison’s late strike at the weekend, as a 10-man Tottenham Hotspur claimed a 2–1 victory.

Now, the Blues take on Juve for the first time in almost five years, having thrashed the Bianconeri 4–0 in their most recent encounter in 2021. The pair once played relatively frequently at a time when they were regarded Champions League favorites, but meetings have been rare this decade.

The fixture evokes memories of Oscar’s wonder strike at Stamford Bridge in 2012, and Chelsea’s subsequent Champions League group-stage elimination as holders. Although they would go on to win the Europa League under Rafael Benítez’s tutelage that same season.

Neither team is the force they once were, but both clubs believe they have the right managers at the helm to restore prosperity to west London and Turin.

Here’s how to catch the action on TV and streaming.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Juventus Kick Off?

Location: Kowloon, Hong Kong

Kowloon, Hong Kong Stadium: Kai Tak Sports Park

Kai Tak Sports Park Date: Wednesday, Aug. 5

Wednesday, Aug. 5 Kickoff Time: 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. BST

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Juventus on TV, Live Stream

Supporters around the world can access Wednesday’s friendly via CFC+, the online streaming service for the Blues. A paid annual subscription (£14.99 / $20.16) is required to access the game, but members can also watch the remainder of this summer’s friendlies.

Those in the United States have the added option of CBS Sports Golazo, while viewers in Mexico can watch the friendly on Claro Sports.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States CFC+, CBS Sports Golazo Canada CFC+ Mexico CFC+, Claro Sports United Kingdom CFC+

What’s Next for Chelsea, Juventus?

Cole Palmer has featured at the start of Chelsea’s preseason. | Robbie Stephenson/PA Images/Getty Images

Chelsea are on travels around East Asia before returning to west London for their final friendly of the summer against Real Sociedad on Aug. 15.

The Blues next face Juve’s domestic rivals AC Milan in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday, and then take on Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta’zim the following day.

Their Premier League campaign gets underway on Aug. 24 against local rivals Fulham. Juventus’s Serie A season starts the day before against Frosinone. Before that, Juve take on Inter Milan and Palermo in Perth, Australia.

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