The 145th instalment of the world’s oldest cup competition has reached the final stage, with Chelsea facing Manchester City in Saturday’s showpiece event at Wembley.

Chelsea are seeking their first FA Cup title since 2018, losing in three finals since beating Manchester United at Wembley eight years ago. The Blues are playing in their 17th final in the competition and searching for a ninth triumph, but their disastrous form leaves them fearing the worst against Man City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are competing in their fourth successive FA Cup final, but defeats at Wembley to Man Utd and Crystal Palace over the past two seasons have left a sour taste. They can take nothing for granted despite being favorites to equal Chelsea’s record of eight titles in the competition.

The stakes are through the roof for Saturday’s one-off showdown, so here’s how to tune into the action.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium Date: Saturday, May 16

Saturday, May 16 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Darren England

Darren England VAR: Peter Bankes

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

A battle of behemoths awaits at Wembley. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

ESPN is the destination for audiences in the United States eager to catch the FA Cup final live. The match is also accessible via fuboTV.

Sportsnet is the only option for those in Canada, while HBO Max and TNT Sports are the broadcasters in Mexico—and providers of the action the United Kingdom, too.

The match is also on free-to-air TV in the U.K., with the BBC televising the showpiece event as usual.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV United Kingdom BBC One, BBC Sport Website, BBC iPlayer, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max Canada Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Plus Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico

What’s Next for Chelsea, Man City?

Chelsea have the chance to thrust Tottenham Hotspur toward the Championship when they welcome their London rivals to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Their penultimate fixture of the campaign is followed by a trip to Sunderland on the final day.

The Premier League title is still on the line for City, even if the race is no longer in their hands. A trip to Bournemouth on Tuesday and home clash with Aston Villa the following weekend are awkward fixtures as they hope for slip-ups from league leaders Arsenal.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC