How to Watch Cote d’Ivoire vs Ecuador on TV, Live Stream—World Cup
Perhaps the most important Group E match that Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador will play is this one against each other, because it could determine who automatically qualifies the round of 32.
The assumption is that Germany will top the final standings, and both Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador will beat lowly Curaçao, pitting them against each other for the second automatic knockout berth. It might not play out like that, but starting off with a win is crucial for both teams nonetheless.
Most third-place teams will also progress from the group stage, but there are no guarantees.
Either side here could go deep in the tournament if things go well, each boasting its best roster since golden generations emerged and faded earlier this century.
Here’s how you can keep up with all the action.
What Time Does Côte d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador Kick Off?
- Location: Philadelphia, United States
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
- Date: Sunday, June 14 . Monday, June 15
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST
- Referee: François Letexier (FRA)
How to Watch Côte d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador on TV, Live Stream
The audience in the United States can watch along on FS1 and fuboTV, or in Spanish on Telemundo.
In Canada, viewers can watch via TSN and RDS. In Mexico, head to ViX.
For the United Kingdom, this game is showing across the BBC platforms.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
FS1, fuboTV, Telemundo
Canada
TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App
Mexico
ViX Mexico
United Kingdom
BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
What’s Next for Côte d’Ivoire, Ecuador?
Following up a result in a World Cup environment is always important. Ecuador has the slightly easier path in the next round of Group E matches, facing Curaçao. Côte d’Ivoire has to go up against Germany.
Travel distance isn’t really a huge factor for either team at this point, with Ecuador heading to Kansas City and Côte d’Ivoire just across the border in Toronto.
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Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.