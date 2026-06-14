How to Watch Cote d’Ivoire vs Ecuador on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Perhaps the most important Group E match that Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador will play is this one against each other, because it could determine who automatically qualifies the round of 32.

The assumption is that Germany will top the final standings, and both Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador will beat lowly Curaçao, pitting them against each other for the second automatic knockout berth. It might not play out like that, but starting off with a win is crucial for both teams nonetheless.

Most third-place teams will also progress from the group stage, but there are no guarantees.

Either side here could go deep in the tournament if things go well, each boasting its best roster since golden generations emerged and faded earlier this century.

Here’s how you can keep up with all the action.

What Time Does Côte d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador Kick Off?

Location : Philadelphia, United States

: Philadelphia, United States Stadium : Lincoln Financial Field

: Lincoln Financial Field Date : Sunday, June 14 . Monday, June 15

: Sunday, June 14 . Monday, June 15 Kick-off Time : 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST

: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

How to Watch Côte d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador on TV, Live Stream

The audience in the United States can watch along on FS1 and fuboTV, or in Spanish on Telemundo.

In Canada, viewers can watch via TSN and RDS. In Mexico, head to ViX.

For the United Kingdom, this game is showing across the BBC platforms.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FS1, fuboTV, Telemundo Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

What’s Next for Côte d’Ivoire, Ecuador?

Côte d’Ivoire fans have high expectations. | Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Following up a result in a World Cup environment is always important. Ecuador has the slightly easier path in the next round of Group E matches, facing Curaçao. Côte d’Ivoire has to go up against Germany.

Travel distance isn’t really a huge factor for either team at this point, with Ecuador heading to Kansas City and Côte d’Ivoire just across the border in Toronto.

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