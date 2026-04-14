How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. LAFC on TV, Live Stream: Concacaf Champions Cup

Reigning Concacaf Champions Cup holders Cruz Azul host LAFC on Tuesday night in the second leg of the quarterfinals, needing to produce a special performance to keep their title defense alive.

LAFC destroyed the Liga MX giants 3–0 in the first leg at BMO Field a week ago. Marc Dos Santos’ side were ruthless in transition and showcased the full arsenal of their attacking firepower, continuing to cement their status as arguably the best team in MLS right now ... and perhaps all of North America.

On the other end of the spectrum stands Cruz Azul. After a strong start to the year, La Máquina are winless in their last six, firmly putting manager Nicolás Larcamón on the hot seat. Cruz Azul have completely collapsed over the past month, and it will take an emphatic return to form to even sniff a potential comeback.

Playing in their temporary home of Puebla, Mexico, away from their fortress in Mexico City, Cruz Azul are obligated to show some fighting spirit to try and erase the three-goal deficit. But with La Máquina going all-out-attack, LAFC will like their chances of punishing them on the counter to bag an all-important away goal that all but guarantees their place in the semifinals.

Here’s how you can watch the decisive Champions Cup quarterfinals bout between Cruz Azul and LAFC.

What Time Does Cruz Azul vs. LAFC Kick Off?

Location : Puebla, Mexico

: Puebla, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Cuauhtémoc

: Estadio Cuauhtémoc Date : Tuesday, April 14

: Tuesday, April 14 Kick-off Time: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. LAFC on TV, Live Stream

David Martínez (middle) scored a brace in the first leg. | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

MLS and Liga MX fans in the United States seeking to watch another inter-league rivalry match can do so on Fox Sports 1 and streaming on FOX One and the Fox Sports App.

The Spanish speaking broadcast is also available for audiences in the U.S. via TUDN and streaming on ViX.

In Mexico, FOX One is the home of the Concacaf Champions Cup, while in Canada, fans can tune in through OneSoccer and fuboTV.

Country TV channel/live stream United States FOX Sports 1, FOX One, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA, ViX Mexico FOX One Canada fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

What’s Next for Cruz Azul, LAFC?

Domestic action takes center stage at the weekend for both clubs. Cruz Azul will be eager to snap their winless run in the league when they host Tijuana on Saturday night in an effort to stay near the top of the Clausura 2026 standings.

LAFC lost for the first time this season last weekend, ending their historic clean-sheet streak. The Black and Gold will look to bounce back when they welcome the impressive San Jose Earthquakes to BMO Field in a battle between two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

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