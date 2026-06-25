How to Watch Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire, Ecuador vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Group E still has plenty left to play for, despite Germany guaranteeing itself top spot in the final standings with a match to spare after winning back-to-back games so far.

After unthinkable group stage eliminations in both 2018 and 2022, Germany already knows it will be in a round of 32 match in Foxborough on June 29. The opponent, one of the third-place finishers, remains unknown for a little while longer.

But the battle is behind the four-time champion, with all three teams still in with a chance of climbing to second and also automatically qualifying for the next round.

Côte d’Ivoire only needs one point from its match against Curaçao, but victory for the latter would put the Caribbean team ahead instead. Ecuador needs to win and hope Côte d’Ivoire loses to get second place. But even four total points for any team that finishes third ought to still be enough.

With that in mind, this is how you can watch the final matches unfold in Group E.

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What Time Does Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire Kick Off?

Location: Philadelphia, United States

Philadelphia, United States Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Date: Thursday, June 25

Thursday, June 25 Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

How to Watch Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire on TV, Live Stream

Curaçao has a chance at history. | Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images

Fox, Telemundo and UNIVERSO are among the places to be for viewers in the United States.

In Canada, it is available on TSN platforms, while ViX is for audiences in Mexico.

BBC Two and its associated platforms carry the match in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos, FOX One Canada TSN2, TSN+, RDS 2, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United KIngdom BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

What Time Does Ecuador vs. Germany Kick Off?

Location: New Jersey, United States

New Jersey, United States Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Date: Thursday, June 25

Thursday, June 25 Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST Referee: Mary Victoria Penso (USA)

How to Watch Ecuador vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream

Ecuador has work to do. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Again, Fox and Telemundo are the main places to be in the United States.

TSN is always the home of the World Cup in Canada.

In Mexico, there is plenty of choice, including Canal 5 and TUDN.

For U.K. viewers, head to BBC One this time.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico Canal 5, Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

When Does the World Cup Knockout Stage Begin?

The round of 32 will get underway as soon as all group matches are played, with the first tie commending on Sunday, June 28.

As mentioned, Germany will play a third-place finisher on June 29, while the Group E runner-up will go on June 30 against the runner-up from Group I, which will be France or Norway.

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