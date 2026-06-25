How to Watch Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire, Ecuador vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream—World Cup
Group E still has plenty left to play for, despite Germany guaranteeing itself top spot in the final standings with a match to spare after winning back-to-back games so far.
After unthinkable group stage eliminations in both 2018 and 2022, Germany already knows it will be in a round of 32 match in Foxborough on June 29. The opponent, one of the third-place finishers, remains unknown for a little while longer.
But the battle is behind the four-time champion, with all three teams still in with a chance of climbing to second and also automatically qualifying for the next round.
Côte d’Ivoire only needs one point from its match against Curaçao, but victory for the latter would put the Caribbean team ahead instead. Ecuador needs to win and hope Côte d’Ivoire loses to get second place. But even four total points for any team that finishes third ought to still be enough.
With that in mind, this is how you can watch the final matches unfold in Group E.
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What Time Does Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire Kick Off?
- Location: Philadelphia, United States
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
- Date: Thursday, June 25
- Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST
- Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)
How to Watch Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire on TV, Live Stream
Fox, Telemundo and UNIVERSO are among the places to be for viewers in the United States.
In Canada, it is available on TSN platforms, while ViX is for audiences in Mexico.
BBC Two and its associated platforms carry the match in the United Kingdom.
Country
Broadcaster
United States
Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos, FOX One
Canada
TSN2, TSN+, RDS 2, RDS App
Mexico
ViX Mexico
United KIngdom
BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web
What Time Does Ecuador vs. Germany Kick Off?
- Location: New Jersey, United States
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Date: Thursday, June 25
- Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST
- Referee: Mary Victoria Penso (USA)
How to Watch Ecuador vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream
Again, Fox and Telemundo are the main places to be in the United States.
TSN is always the home of the World Cup in Canada.
In Mexico, there is plenty of choice, including Canal 5 and TUDN.
For U.K. viewers, head to BBC One this time.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One
Canada
TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App
Mexico
Canal 5, Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico
United Kingdom
BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web
When Does the World Cup Knockout Stage Begin?
The round of 32 will get underway as soon as all group matches are played, with the first tie commending on Sunday, June 28.
As mentioned, Germany will play a third-place finisher on June 29, while the Group E runner-up will go on June 30 against the runner-up from Group I, which will be France or Norway.
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Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.