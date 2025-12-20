How to Watch Everton vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal are aiming to avoid a slip up on Saturday evening when they travel to Everton seeking to cement the Premier League’s top spot at Christmas.
While the Gunners will be desperate for victory on their first ever trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, topping the plie at Christmas is no guarantee of Premier League glory come the campaign’s conclusion. Only 17 of the 33 sides that have been first on Dec. 25 have gone on to clinch the title.
Regardless, Arsenal will want to avoid another banana skin in their run to the title, with their last-gasp defeat at Aston Villa followed by an uncomfortable victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. Two own goals, one of which arrived in the 94th minute, spared their blushes against the division’s bottom club.
Everton will be seeking to dent Arsenal’s aspirations and deliver some festive cheer to their supporters with a surprise result. They will keep things tight on Merseyside, hoping to frustrate their superior visitors.
Here’s how to watch an intriguing battle between the Toffees and Gunners.
What Time Does Everton vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Hill Dickinson Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Sam Barrott
- VAR: Michael Salisbury
With Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace also kicking off at 8 p.m. GMT, Everton and Arsenal will have to share the TV schedule. Both matches are available via Sky Sports, with the clash on Merseyside shown on the Main Event and Ultra HD channels. Sky GO provides for those on the small screen.
Peacock is the go-to destination in the United States, while fuboTV and DAZN share the burden in Canada.
For those is Mexico, FOX One is the only option.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
United States
Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
FOX One
What’s Next for Everton, Arsenal?
After back-to-back clashes with Chelsea and Arsenal, Everton’s schedule eases up in the coming weeks. Trips to Burnley and Nottingham Forest come before the end of the calendar year, while they kick off 2026 by hosting Brentford and last-placed Wolves.
Arsenal have one more outing before Christmas as they face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday, with a clash against Chelsea in the semis at stake. The Gunners then host Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa in the Premier League, before starting the new year away at Bournemouth.