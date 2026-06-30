How to Watch France vs. Sweden on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

France has certainly laid a marker at the start of the World Cup, securing comfortable progression into the knockout stages by winning its three group games for the first time since 1998.

Its early success is ominous for the rest, especially when you consider the difficulty of Group I. France still has more gears to move through, yet its attacking might has already been flexed. If Kylian Mbappé or Michael Olise don’t get you, then Ousmane Dembélé or Désiré Doué will.

Strong contenders to add a third star to its iconic jersey France most certainly is, and few are backing them to succumb to a banana skin at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappé started the World Cup in record-breaking fashion. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Sweden is a baffling outfit. It’s been on both sides of harsh 5–1 drubbings, and played its part in a forgettable draw with Japan, albeit one that sent them through to the round of 32.

Here’s how you can watch this knockout tie unfold.

What Time Does France vs. Sweden Kick Off?

Location : East Rutherford, N.J.

: East Rutherford, N.J. Stadium : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium Date : Tuesday, June 29

: Tuesday, June 29 Kick-off Time : 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m BST

: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m BST Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

How to Watch France vs. Sweden on TV, Live Stream

It’s Fox or fuboTV for those in the United States seeking an English-language broadcast. Those wanting to catch the action in Spanish can pivot to Telemundo.

In Canada, an array of TSN channels are showing the round of 32 clash, in addition to RDS. ViX is the only streaming avenue for audiences in Mexico.

ITV1 is broadcasting the knockout clash on free-to-air TV in the United Kingdom, with ITVX streaming the game for those tuning in on a device. Scots can access the fixture on STV.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

What’s Next for France, Sweden?

The winners of Tuesday’s clash will move on to the round of 16, where Paraguay awaits in Philadelphia on July 4 after it stunned Germany in the first knockout round.

Co-hosts Canada is potential quarterfinal opponents, as are Morocco—this quarterfinal is scheduled for July 9 at Gillette Stadium. Spain, Portugal, USMNT and Belgium are also on France and Sweden’s side of the bracket.

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