How to Watch France vs. Sweden on TV, Live Stream—World Cup
France has certainly laid a marker at the start of the World Cup, securing comfortable progression into the knockout stages by winning its three group games for the first time since 1998.
Its early success is ominous for the rest, especially when you consider the difficulty of Group I. France still has more gears to move through, yet its attacking might has already been flexed. If Kylian Mbappé or Michael Olise don’t get you, then Ousmane Dembélé or Désiré Doué will.
Strong contenders to add a third star to its iconic jersey France most certainly is, and few are backing them to succumb to a banana skin at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.
Sweden is a baffling outfit. It’s been on both sides of harsh 5–1 drubbings, and played its part in a forgettable draw with Japan, albeit one that sent them through to the round of 32.
Here’s how you can watch this knockout tie unfold.
What Time Does France vs. Sweden Kick Off?
- Location: East Rutherford, N.J.
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, June 29
- Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m BST
- Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)
How to Watch France vs. Sweden on TV, Live Stream
It’s Fox or fuboTV for those in the United States seeking an English-language broadcast. Those wanting to catch the action in Spanish can pivot to Telemundo.
In Canada, an array of TSN channels are showing the round of 32 clash, in addition to RDS. ViX is the only streaming avenue for audiences in Mexico.
ITV1 is broadcasting the knockout clash on free-to-air TV in the United Kingdom, with ITVX streaming the game for those tuning in on a device. Scots can access the fixture on STV.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One
Canada
TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App
Mexico
ViX Mexico
United Kingdom
ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player
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What’s Next for France, Sweden?
The winners of Tuesday’s clash will move on to the round of 16, where Paraguay awaits in Philadelphia on July 4 after it stunned Germany in the first knockout round.
Co-hosts Canada is potential quarterfinal opponents, as are Morocco—this quarterfinal is scheduled for July 9 at Gillette Stadium. Spain, Portugal, USMNT and Belgium are also on France and Sweden’s side of the bracket.
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James Cormack is a freelancer soccer writer for Sports Illustrated FC. An expert on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, he follows Italian and German soccer, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.