Germany and Ghana continue to ready themselves for the 2026 World Cup by locking horns in a friendly match on Monday.

There were mixed fortunes for the two sides on Friday as they both staged their first matches of the calendar year. Germany edged a seven-goal thriller with Switzerland, Florian Wirtz’s late goal securing a 4–3 win, while Ghana was ripped to pieces in its 5–1 implosion at the hands of Austria.

Germany is hoping for a second successive win of the break and its seventh triumph on the spin when Ghana comes to town. A positive omen for Die Mannschaft is that the last time they faced the Black Stars was at the 2014 World Cup, which they won to clinch a fourth world title despite actually drawing with their African adversaries in the group stage.

Here’s how audiences can tune into their first meeting in 12 years.

What Time Does Germany vs. Ghana Kick Off?

Location : Stuttgart, Germany

: Stuttgart, Germany Stadium : MHPArena

: MHPArena Date : Monday, March 30

: Monday, March 30 Kick-off Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST Referee : Stuart Attwell

: Stuart Attwell VAR: Matt Donohue

How to Watch Germany vs. Ghana on TV, Live Stream

Julian Nagelsmann is chasing a seventh successive win. | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Those in Mexico will be unable to catch the events unfolding in Stuttgart, with no live broadcasts showing the fixture.

Audiences in the United States are more fortunate, Fox Sports the main provider of the action. However, there is the choice of ViX or fuboTV instead. The latter is also a broadcast option in Canada, alongside DAZN.

Amazon Prime Video customers can access the friendly in the United Kingdom, but a one-off fee of £2.49 is required to tune into proceedings.

Country TV/Live Stream United States Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One, fuboTV, ViX United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico N/A

What’s Next for Germany, Ghana?

Ghana won’t return to action for seven weeks. | Guenther Iby/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Next up for Germany are two pre-World Cup friendlies, beginning with a game against Finland on May 31. Six days later, Nagelsmann’s side face the USMNT, before kicking off the World Cup group stage against Curaçao on June 14.

Ghana have friendlies with Mexico and Wales currently scheduled before the tournament, with their opening match in North America against Panama on June 18.

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