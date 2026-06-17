How to Watch Ghana vs. Panama on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

21st century World Cup regulars Ghana atoned for its failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by advancing to this summer’s tournament without too much fuss.

The Black Stars have been beset by off-field tumult in the build-up to their opening game against Panama, with Carlos Queiroz’s controversial selection of Thomas Partey leading to the current debacle regarding his visa status for entry into Canada.

16 years ago, Ghana was a successful penalty away from becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals. Now, it sits 73rd in FIFA’s world rankings and is hopeful of avoiding humiliation in North America.

With tougher tests against England and Croatia upcoming, Queiroz’s side simply must prevail on Wednesday night to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stages. However, Panama is not the walkover it was eight years ago.

This team has improved drastically under Thomas Christiansen’s watch, and they’re out to make history this summer.

Here’s how you can keep up with Wednesday night’s action around the globe.

What Time Does Ghana vs. Panama Kick Off?

Location : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Stadium : BMO Field

: BMO Field Date : Wednesday, June 17 / Thursday, June 18

: Wednesday, June 17 / Thursday, June 18 Kick-off Time : 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (June 18)

: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (June 18) Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

How to Watch Ghana vs. Panama on TV, Live Stream

Those watching from the United States aren’t short of options. Fox Sports and fuboTV are both covering the game, and a Spanish-speaking broadcast will be offered by Telemundo.

TSN, CTV, RDS and Crave are all broadcasting the Group L fixture in Canada for those unable to attend BMO Field, while in Mexico, ViX is the sole streaming avenue.

The English may fancy keeping a close eye on proceedings in Toronto, especially if the Three Lions beat Croatia. This game will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player

What’s Next for Ghana, Panama?

Panama is poised to improve on its performance from 2018. | ARNULFO FRANCO/AFP/Getty Images

It’s the pair of European powerhouses for these two next. Well, Croatia certainly shouldn’t be regarded as a "powerhouse" as such, but it has reached the final and semifinals at back-to-back World Cups.

Panama is staying in Toronto to face Croatia next Tuesday, while Ghana faces one of the favorites, England, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. a few hours before.

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