Arsenal return to the Estadio Montilivi for the start of their preseason slate this summer, facing the newly-relegated Girona on Saturday evening.

The Gunners last travelled to this part of Catalonia at the end of Girona’s debut Champions League campaign two seasons ago. An Ethan Nwaneri stunner helped Mikel Arteta’s side to victory to round off the league phase, with Girona failing to make it into the knockout rounds.

Girona have since collapsed into La Liga 2 and are now led by Quique Álvarez, who’s been promoted from the reserves after former boss Michel’s departure. Relegation was a shock outcome last season, closing the book on what had been the most prosperous era in the club’s modern history.

Arsenal are also enjoying a time of prosperity, heading into the summer as Premier League champions. However, they have their work cut out if they’re to defend that title in 2025–26, with only Manchester City successfully retaining the trophy since 2009.

Here‘s how supporters around the world can tune into the Gunners’ opening preseason outing of the summer.

What Time Does Girona vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Girona, Spain

: Girona, Spain Stadium : Estadio Montilivi

: Estadio Montilivi Date : Saturday, August 1

: Saturday, August 1 Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

How to Watch Girona vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Arsenal.com is streaming all of the club’s preseason matches, and fans can buy individual match passes for £6.99 ($9.42).

Alternatively, there’s an option to buy a preseason pass covering all four matches, which costs £9.99 ($13.47) as part of their early bird offer. Once that expires at 9 a.m. BST on August 1, the price will rise to £14.99 ($20.21).

DAZN is covering the friendly in various parts of the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Fox Sports and fuboTV are also streaming Saturday’s match in the United States.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom & International DAZN International, arsenal.com United States fuboTV, DAZN USA, Fox Deportes, Fox One Canada DAZN Canada

What’s Next for Arsenal?

Arsenal’s preseason ramps up over the next two weeks. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal have a busy couple of weeks before the Community Shield on Aug. 16. They kick off their Premier League title defense against the newly promoted Coventry City the following Friday night.

The Gunners have three more friendlies over the next 12 days, starting with Real Betis on Aug. 5. They then face Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup on Aug. 9, and host Cesc Fàbregas’s Como on Aug. 12.

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