How to Watch Girona vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal return to the Estadio Montilivi for the start of their preseason slate this summer, facing the newly-relegated Girona on Saturday evening.
The Gunners last travelled to this part of Catalonia at the end of Girona’s debut Champions League campaign two seasons ago. An Ethan Nwaneri stunner helped Mikel Arteta’s side to victory to round off the league phase, with Girona failing to make it into the knockout rounds.
Girona have since collapsed into La Liga 2 and are now led by Quique Álvarez, who’s been promoted from the reserves after former boss Michel’s departure. Relegation was a shock outcome last season, closing the book on what had been the most prosperous era in the club’s modern history.
Arsenal are also enjoying a time of prosperity, heading into the summer as Premier League champions. However, they have their work cut out if they’re to defend that title in 2025–26, with only Manchester City successfully retaining the trophy since 2009.
Here‘s how supporters around the world can tune into the Gunners’ opening preseason outing of the summer.
What Time Does Girona vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Girona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Montilivi
- Date: Saturday, August 1
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
How to Watch Girona vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal.com is streaming all of the club’s preseason matches, and fans can buy individual match passes for £6.99 ($9.42).
Alternatively, there’s an option to buy a preseason pass covering all four matches, which costs £9.99 ($13.47) as part of their early bird offer. Once that expires at 9 a.m. BST on August 1, the price will rise to £14.99 ($20.21).
DAZN is covering the friendly in various parts of the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.
Fox Sports and fuboTV are also streaming Saturday’s match in the United States.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom & International
DAZN International, arsenal.com
United States
fuboTV, DAZN USA, Fox Deportes, Fox One
Canada
DAZN Canada
What’s Next for Arsenal?
Arsenal have a busy couple of weeks before the Community Shield on Aug. 16. They kick off their Premier League title defense against the newly promoted Coventry City the following Friday night.
The Gunners have three more friendlies over the next 12 days, starting with Real Betis on Aug. 5. They then face Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup on Aug. 9, and host Cesc Fàbregas’s Como on Aug. 12.
READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.