How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC on TV, Live Stream: Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami host Nashville SC on Sunday night in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 with it all to play for after a scoreless draw in the opening clash of the tie.

Lionel Messi was contained by a Nashville side that thoroughly outplayed the Miami in the first leg and perhaps would have taken an advantage to South Florida were it not for a stellar performance from Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

The victorious side on Wednesday will punch their tickets to the quarterfinals, but the Herons must tread carefully, any draw with goals scored would see Nashville progress given the away goals rule is the main tiebreaker in the competition.

Both Messi and Rodrigo De Paul were given the night off in Miami’s scoreless draw against Charlotte FC on Saturday night, with manager Javier Mascherano opting to keep them rested for the all-important second leg against Nashville.

Crashing out of the Champions Cup in the last 16 would be nothing short of a colossal failure for the reigning MLS champions, so the pressure is on to deliver on Wednesday night.

Here’s how you can watch Miami’s Concacaf Champions Cup last 16 bout against Charlotte.

What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC Kick Off?

Location : Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Fort Lauderdale, Florida Stadium : Chase Stadium

: Chase Stadium Date : Wednesday, March 18

: Wednesday, March 18 Kick-off Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC on TV, Live Stream

Messi will have to be at his best to avoid an early Miami elimination. | Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

The decisive clash between Miami and Nashville will be available to watch in the U.S. through Fox Sports 1, with the streaming alternative being Fox One.

Those in the U.S. that want to tune in to the Spanish broadcast can do so on TUDN and Univision, with ViX serving as the streaming option.

In Canada, fuboTV and OneSoccer are the place to go. Meanwhile, Fox One is the exclusive home of the Concacaf Champions Cup in Mexico.

Country TV channel/live stream United States FOX Sports 1, FOX One, TUDN, ViX, Univision Mexico FOX One Canada fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

What’s Next for Inter Miami, Nashville?

Both Miami and Nashville will return to MLS action this weekend in the final game either side will play before the March international break.

Nashville will be back in action on Saturday when they host Orlando City looking to keep up their strong start of the season. A day later, the Herons travel to the East to face New York City FC in a bout against the undefeated Eastern Conference table-toppers.

READ THE LATEST INTER MIAMI NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC