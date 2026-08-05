How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Atletico de San Luis on TV, Live Stream: Leagues Cup

Inter Miami are out for redemption this summer, as their Leagues Cup campaign kicks off against Liga MX’s Atlético de San Luis on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi wasted little time revealing his genius on American shores back in 2023, when he inspired the Herons to glory in this competition right after leaving the European soccer scene.

Miami returned to the final last year, but were cast aside by the Seattle Sounders. Ugly scenes followed post-match, and, as a result, an in-form Luis Suárez won’t be able to feature at all in this year’s competition. He received a six-match Leagues Cup suspension for spitting at a Sounders staff member.

San Luis were established just 13 years ago, forming an alliance with Atlético Madrid in 2017. They were promoted to the top tier of Mexican soccer two years later and have established top-flight stability since.

Their record in this competition is poor, but there were at least signs of improvement in 2025 after back-to-back group-stage exits.

Here’s how you can watch the start of Inter Miami’s 2026 Leagues Cup campaign on TV and live stream.

What Time Does Inter Miami vs. San Luis Kick Off?

Location : Miami, United States

: Miami, United States Stadium : Nu Stadium

: Nu Stadium Date : Wednesday, Aug. 5

: Wednesday, Aug. 5 Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch Inter Miami vs. San Luis on TV, Live Stream

Lionel Messi is hoping to add another trophy to his overflowing cabinet. | Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The 2026 Leagues Cup is being exclusively streamed on Apple TV. Thus, to watch the action unfold, you must have an active subscription to the streaming platform.

Apple is currently offering a seven-day free trial, but you will then be charged $12.99 a month for the subscription.

Country TV channel/live stream United States Apple TV Mexico Apple TV Canada Apple TV

What’s Next for Inter Miami?

Casemiro joined Miami last month. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

As per the new Leagues Cup format, introduced last year, Inter Miami take on two more Liga MX opponents as part of the league phase.

After Wednesday’s bout, the Herons take on Monterrey, who featured at the 2025 Club World Cup, on Saturday, Aug. 8, before hosting Club León the following Wednesday.

The four MLS teams that accumulate the most points from their three matches will advance into the quarterfinals and face another Liga MX opponent in the last eight.