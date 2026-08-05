How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Atletico de San Luis on TV, Live Stream: Leagues Cup
Inter Miami are out for redemption this summer, as their Leagues Cup campaign kicks off against Liga MX’s Atlético de San Luis on Wednesday.
Lionel Messi wasted little time revealing his genius on American shores back in 2023, when he inspired the Herons to glory in this competition right after leaving the European soccer scene.
Miami returned to the final last year, but were cast aside by the Seattle Sounders. Ugly scenes followed post-match, and, as a result, an in-form Luis Suárez won’t be able to feature at all in this year’s competition. He received a six-match Leagues Cup suspension for spitting at a Sounders staff member.
San Luis were established just 13 years ago, forming an alliance with Atlético Madrid in 2017. They were promoted to the top tier of Mexican soccer two years later and have established top-flight stability since.
Their record in this competition is poor, but there were at least signs of improvement in 2025 after back-to-back group-stage exits.
Here’s how you can watch the start of Inter Miami’s 2026 Leagues Cup campaign on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. San Luis Kick Off?
- Location: Miami, United States
- Stadium: Nu Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 5
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. San Luis on TV, Live Stream
The 2026 Leagues Cup is being exclusively streamed on Apple TV. Thus, to watch the action unfold, you must have an active subscription to the streaming platform.
Apple is currently offering a seven-day free trial, but you will then be charged $12.99 a month for the subscription.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Apple TV
Mexico
Apple TV
Canada
Apple TV
What’s Next for Inter Miami?
As per the new Leagues Cup format, introduced last year, Inter Miami take on two more Liga MX opponents as part of the league phase.
After Wednesday’s bout, the Herons take on Monterrey, who featured at the 2025 Club World Cup, on Saturday, Aug. 8, before hosting Club León the following Wednesday.
The four MLS teams that accumulate the most points from their three matches will advance into the quarterfinals and face another Liga MX opponent in the last eight.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.