International soccer returns with an abundance of high-profile European action, beginning with France’s trip to Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.

The former world champions have been chucked together alongside Belgium and Türkiye in Group 1 of League A, and it’s Les Bleus who currently lead the table after three victories and a draw under Zinédine Zidane.

Italy is on their tail, however, having accumulated seven points thus far. With Roberto Mancini back at the helm, an opening round defeat to Belgium has been salvaged by victories either side of a hard-fought draw against France.

The 43rd meeting between the rivals—and the ninth since that World Cup final in 2006—offers an opportunity for them to clinch their place in the Nations League quarterfinals with a match to spare. For the Azzurri, that requires victory and a loss for Belgium. For France, just avoiding defeat will be enough.

Here’s how to watch a consequential encounter between giants.

What Time Does Italy vs. France Kick Off?

Location : Milan, Italy

: Milan, Italy Stadium : San Siro

: San Siro Date : Thursday, Nov. 12

: Thursday, Nov. 12 Kickoff Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT Referee : Istvan Kovacs (ROU)

: Istvan Kovacs (ROU) VAR: Dennis Johan Higler (NED)

How to Watch Italy vs. France on TV, Live Stream

Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV are the three broadcasters of the fixture in the United States, while the latter will be showing the match alongside DAZN, TLN and VIVA in Canada.

Sky Sports and izzi are offering the game in Mexico.

Those in the United Kingdom can pay a one-off fee of £2.49 to watch via Amazon Prime Video.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Italy, France?

France and Italy finish their group stage campaigns on Sunday. | Claudio Villa/FIGC/Getty Images

Italy will hope it has already secured its place in the last eight by the time it plays its group stage finale away at Belgium on Sunday. The four-time world champion lost the reverse fixture 2–0, although it did triumph while visiting the Red Devils in 2024.

France has an easier final outing, taking on Türkiye on home soil. Kylian Mbappé scored the game’s only goal when the sides clashed during Zidane’s dugout debut, and a more emphatic victory is projected on this occasion.