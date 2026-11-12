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How to Watch Italy vs. France on TV, Live Stream

The European behemoths can book their Nations League quarterfinal spots on Thursday.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
Italy and France faced off in the Nations League last month.
Italy and France faced off in the Nations League last month. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

International soccer returns with an abundance of high-profile European action, beginning with France’s trip to Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.

The former world champions have been chucked together alongside Belgium and Türkiye in Group 1 of League A, and it’s Les Bleus who currently lead the table after three victories and a draw under Zinédine Zidane.

Italy is on their tail, however, having accumulated seven points thus far. With Roberto Mancini back at the helm, an opening round defeat to Belgium has been salvaged by victories either side of a hard-fought draw against France.

The 43rd meeting between the rivals—and the ninth since that World Cup final in 2006—offers an opportunity for them to clinch their place in the Nations League quarterfinals with a match to spare. For the Azzurri, that requires victory and a loss for Belgium. For France, just avoiding defeat will be enough.

Here’s how to watch a consequential encounter between giants.

What Time Does Italy vs. France Kick Off?

  • Location: Milan, Italy
  • Stadium: San Siro
  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 12
  • Kickoff Time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT
  • Referee: Istvan Kovacs (ROU)
  • VAR: Dennis Johan Higler (NED)

How to Watch Italy vs. France on TV, Live Stream

Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV are the three broadcasters of the fixture in the United States, while the latter will be showing the match alongside DAZN, TLN and VIVA in Canada.

Sky Sports and izzi are offering the game in Mexico.

Those in the United Kingdom can pay a one-off fee of £2.49 to watch via Amazon Prime Video.

Country

Broadcaster(s)

United States

Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One

Canada

DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Italy, France?

France vs. Italy
France and Italy finish their group stage campaigns on Sunday. | Claudio Villa/FIGC/Getty Images

Italy will hope it has already secured its place in the last eight by the time it plays its group stage finale away at Belgium on Sunday. The four-time world champion lost the reverse fixture 2–0, although it did triumph while visiting the Red Devils in 2024.

France has an easier final outing, taking on Türkiye on home soil. Kylian Mbappé scored the game’s only goal when the sides clashed during Zidane’s dugout debut, and a more emphatic victory is projected on this occasion.

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.

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