How to Watch Levante vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
Barcelona resume their campaign on the road against Levante this weekend.
Hansi Flick has done such an excellent job of avoiding the notorious Catalonian “entorno” during a mightily successful debut season, but the early signs in 2025–26 suggest the German manager may be getting sucked into the mess.
Barça continue to be dogged by financial and registration issues, while doubts remain as to when exactly they’ll return to the Camp Nou. As a result, Flick’s side are on the road again in La Liga, after starting the season with an away win at Mallorca.
This time, the champions visit the home of Segunda champions Levante. Here’s how you can tune into Saturday’s La Liga fixture.
What Time Does Levante vs. Barcelona Kick Off?
- Location: Valencia, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Ciutat de València
- Date: Saturday, August 23
- Kick-off Time: 8.30 p.m. BST / 3.30 p.m. ET / 12.30 p.m.
- Referee: Alejandro Hernandez
How to Watch Levante vs. Barcelona on TV and Live Stream
ESPN once again has the rights to La Liga in the United States, so Saturday’s game between Levante and Barcelona will be available to stream via ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. FuboTV is also an option.
It was revealed ahead of the season that Disney+ Premium would stream all Saturday prime time La Liga fixtures in the United Kingdom, but Barça’s upcoming fixture is also available via Amazon Prime. You can also watch on Amazon in Canada, where the match will also be shown on TSN+.
In Mexico, you can tune in via Sky Sports and Sky+.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Fubo Sports
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Premium
Mexico
Sky Sports, Sky+
Canada
TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
What Next for Barcelona?
Barcelona’s road trip to start 2025–26 continues next week, and this time they’re in Vallecano to face a Rayo side that exceeded expectations drastically last season and qualified for the Conference League playoffs by finishing eighth.
After the international break, the first of three to end 2025, Barça are slated to return to the Camp Nou on Matchweek 4 against Valencia before they host Getafe the following week.
The first Champions League matchweek has been penciled in between those fixtures, although Barcelona won’t know their opponents until Thursday’s draw’s been made.
