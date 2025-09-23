How to Watch Levante vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Real Madrid will look to secure their seventh win in as many matches this season when they face off with Levante.
Xabi Alonso’s new-look Real Madrid have sole possession of first place in the La Liga standings, collecting 15 out of a possible 15 points to kick off 2025–26. Just three days after their most recent victory over Espanyol, the Spanish giants continue their domestic campaign against newly promoted Levante.
With just four points to their name, Julián Calero’s men are in for a major test when Los Blancos come to town. It will take a mighty effort from Levante to deny Kylian Mbappé and co. yet another win, even with the highly anticipated Madrid derby looming.
Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s upcoming clash with Levante on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Levante vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Valencia, Spain
- Venue: Estadi Ciutat de València
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 23
- Kick-off time: 8:30 p.m. BST / 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT
How to Watch Levante vs. Real Madrid on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the United States can catch Real Madrid’s return to the Estadi Ciutat de València on ESPN+ or FuboTV. Viewers must have an active subscription to either streaming platform to access the game.
The match is also being broadcasted on ESPN2, a rare occurrence for a La Liga clash in the United States. ESPN Deportes remains the place to watch for those interested in Spanish coverage.
The only place to catch Real Madrid take on Levante in the United Kingdom is Premier Sports 2, while viewers in Mexico can tune in on Sky+ and Sky Sports.
TSN+ and Prime Video are the homes of Levante vs. Real Madrid in Canada.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 2
Canada
TSN+, Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid’s biggest match of their early 2025–26 season comes on Saturday when they face off with Atlético Madrid. Although Diego Simeone’s men have gotten off to a slow start, they always show up for a Madrid derby.
Three days after what promises to be a must-see affair, Los Blancos are headed to Asia to play FC Kairat in their second Champions League bout. Expect Alonso to rotate his XI in what should be a rather comfortable victory for Real Madrid.